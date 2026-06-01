Le Vian® Reveals the Five Jewelry Trends Defining 2027 at JCK Las Vegas

New York, NY, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Le Vian, the iconic heritage fine jewelry house renowned globally as the authority on natural color gemstones, creator of Chocolate Diamonds®, and pioneer of patented Ombré mapping technology, unveiled its highly anticipated 2027 Trend Forecast at JCK Las Vegas Luxury. With jewelry roots tracing back to 1746 Persia, Le Vian has spent decades shaping the direction of the fine jewelry industry while continuing its evolution as a major force within the world of High Jewelry.

For over 26 years, Le Vian’s annual forecasts have helped define the future of fine jewelry, guiding retailers, designers, and consumers toward the gemstones, silhouettes, and emotional themes expected to shape the market in the years ahead. In recent years, the forecast has evolved beyond aesthetics alone, focusing first on consumer sentiment and translating those emotional and cultural shifts into jewelry design.

As technology and artificial intelligence continue transforming modern life, Le Vian identifies authenticity as the defining luxury mindset of 2027. In a world where everything is becoming increasingly accessible and replicated, consumers are gravitating toward what feels natural, rare, personal, and emotionally meaningful. As technology increasingly blurs the line between artificial and authentic, individuality, natural rarity, and uniqueness that cannot be replicated are becoming more desirable than traditional notions of perfection.

“Jewelry today is no longer simply about adornment or perfection — it is about authenticity,” says Eddie LeVian, CEO of Le Vian. “Consumers are increasingly searching for pieces that feel rare, emotional, and personal. We are seeing growing demand for natural gemstones, individuality, and vintage-inspired craftsmanship that make every piece unique. At Le Vian, our forecasting has always been rooted in understanding cultural sentiment first and translating those emotional shifts into jewelry design.”

The 2027 forecast identifies five defining themes expected to shape consumer demand and styling behaviors: Loyalty, Vintage, Individuality, Rarity, and Harmony.

LOYALTY

Blue gemstones, particularly sapphires, are expected to emerge as one of the strongest categories entering 2027 as consumers continue gravitating toward jewelry rooted in symbolism, permanence, and emotional connection. Long associated with loyalty and love, sapphires remain a cornerstone of the color gemstone market due to both their heritage and durability. Within this trend, Le Vian forecasts renewed interest in classic sapphires and heritage-inspired jewelry, reflecting a broader cultural fascination with enduring American romance, heritage elegance, and timeless iconic style. Alongside this resurgence, Le Vian anticipates growing demand for American-mined Montana sapphires as the U.S. approaches its 250th anniversary. Le Vian expects this momentum to be especially strong through its Montana Sapphire Ombré™ collection, which utilizes the brand’s patented Ombré mapping technology to seamlessly blend the gemstone’s natural spectrum of colors into entirely new designs.

VINTAGE

Le Vian projects continued momentum around heirloom-inspired jewelry rooted in legacy, romance, and enduring craftsmanship. Antique silhouettes, vintage cuts, and old-world detailing reflect growing consumer demand for pieces that feel timeless, sentimental, and collectible while blending historic inspiration with modern luxury styling.

INDIVIDUALITY

As self-expression continues shaping luxury purchasing, Le Vian sees increased demand for layered styling, stacking rings, earring stacks, charms, animal stories, and symbolic motifs that allow consumers to personalize their jewelry wardrobe. The trend reflects a broader shift toward individuality-driven fine jewelry that evolves alongside personal style, identity, and everyday storytelling.

RARITY

Le Vian forecasts sustained demand for rare natural gemstones and statement High Jewelry as consumers increasingly seek authenticity and meaningful self-expression through the pieces they collect. In today’s luxury landscape, rarity is no longer defined solely by perfection, but by uniqueness, provenance, and emotional resonance. Consumers are searching more deeply for exceptional one-of-a-kind pieces — from natural color diamonds and rare gemstones to sculptural red carpet silhouettes and collectible High Jewelry creations. Increasingly, off-color diamonds and naturally distinctive gemstones are being embraced for their individuality and organic beauty, reflecting a broader shift away from uniform perfection toward authenticity and character. Many of these rare natural gemstones and statement silhouettes are also being embraced organically by celebrities and collectors seeking individuality, authenticity, and emotional connection.

HARMONY

Inspired by the harmony found throughout nature, Harmony reflects the convergence of earth, sky, fire, and sun in a unified expression of beauty, balance, and emotional connection. The trend is defined by four elemental sub-themes — grounding (earth), inspiration (sky), passion (fire), and radiance (sun) — each informing distinct color stories that shape the collection. Through signature designs featuring Chocolate Diamonds®, Nude Diamonds™, Australian Boulder Opals, Cinnamon Citrines®, Passion Rubies™, and ocean-toned gemstones, Le Vian continues to lead the industry conversation around emotionally driven color, natural gemstone innovation, and nature-inspired design.

“At Le Vian, forecasting has always been about understanding not only what consumers will wear next, but what they are emotionally searching for,” adds Eddie LeVian. “As we look toward 2027, we see fine jewelry becoming increasingly personal, expressive, and rooted in authenticity. Consumers are gravitating toward natural gemstones, meaningful color, rarity, and individuality in ways we have never seen before. JCK Las Vegas remains an important platform for us to share that vision while continuing to push innovation forward through High Jewelry craftsmanship, natural gemstone storytelling, and design innovation.”

As part of the 2027 Trend Forecast unveiling, Le Vian hosted its annual Red Carpet Revue fashion show at JCK Las Vegas on Sunday, May 31, 2026. The signature runway event brought the forecast themes to life through a curated presentation of the brand's latest High Jewelry collections inspired by the colors, emotions, and consumer behaviors expected to define the year ahead. Marking a first in the event's history, Le Vian introduced a dog walk to accompany the traditional catwalk, reflecting the increasing role of animal stories within luxury culture and creating a standout moment of the weekend.

In conjunction with the forecast's unveiling at JCK Las Vegas Luxury 2026, the Le Vian family also announced a charitable giving initiative supporting causes that have personally impacted the family throughout its history, including childhood illness, cancer research, education, community support, and veteran services. Through July 13, 2026, the family will match eligible donations up to a total of $1 million benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Diamonds Do Good, Jewelers for Children, The Great Neck Food Pantry, MESA Academy, and For Your Service: 50 Veterans, 50 States. The initiative reflects the family's longstanding commitment to giving back and creating meaningful impact both within and beyond the jewelry industry.

With jewelry roots dating back to 1746, Le Vian is a world renowned and family run fine jewelry house recognized globally for innovation, natural color diamonds and gemstones, and trend forecasting. Widely worn by celebrities and collectors alike, the brand continues to redefine modern luxury through craftsmanship, artistry, and emotionally driven design.

For more information, please visit Le Vian or follow @levian_jewelry on Instagram. Additional information regarding the charitable matching initiative, including donation guidelines and eligibility requirements, is available through Le Vian.

ABOUT LE VIAN

Le Vian is a trendsetting, family-owned fine jewelry house based in New York, with a heritage tracing back to 15th-century jewelers and roots dating to 1746 Persia. Renowned for blending High Jewelry craftsmanship with fashion-forward innovation, Le Vian is recognized globally as the authority on natural color diamonds and gemstones, from Chocolate Diamonds® and Montana Sapphires to rare collector gemstones sourced from around the world. The brand is credited with popularizing Chocolate Diamonds® and signature gold hues such as Strawberry Gold®, alongside its celebrated Nude Diamonds™ and a spectrum of natural fancy color diamonds. Over the past two decades, Le Vian has attracted more than 5 million collectors worldwide and become a favorite among celebrities, tastemakers, and jewelry enthusiasts alike. Through its pioneering trend forecasting, patented Ombré™ gemstone mapping technology, and commitment to artistry and innovation, Le Vian continues to redefine modern luxury while shaping the future of fine jewelry.

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