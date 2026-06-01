Steelworkers secure historic gains in new Vale agreement

SUDBURY, Ontario, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6500 have ratified a new collective agreement with Vale that delivers significant wage increases, enhanced workplace protections and improved benefits and for workers and their families.

The agreement includes a $4,000 ratification bonus and guaranteed wage increases ranging from 20.5% to 25.7% over the life of the agreement, reflecting both negotiated increases and annual cost-of-living adjustments. Members also secured paid sick days, a new health-care spending account and significant improvements to pensions, vision care, orthodontic coverage and short-term disability benefits.

“I have been involved with Local 6500 for 25 years, and I have never seen gains like these,” said Pascal Boucher, USW District 6 Area Co-ordinator for Sudbury. “Wage increases of more than 20% are unprecedented for this local. We raised the bar by introducing paid sick days and achieved these gains without a single concession. This agreement is a testament to the strength, solidarity and determination of our membership.”

Skilled trades workers secured significant wage progression improvements, while pension enhancements and benefits increases will provide additional security for current and future retirees.

“This agreement delivers historic gains for our members, including significant wage increases, improvements to benefits and important language changes addressing issues such as contracting out, technological change and shift scheduling,” said Ray Hammond, USW Local 6500 President. “We thank our members for their strong support throughout bargaining, their participation in surveys and their overwhelming strike mandate, which helped ensure the priorities of membership were reflected in this agreement.”

The new collective agreement provides stability and certainty for workers and their families during a period of economic upheaval while strengthening good union jobs in Northern Ontario’s mining sector.

“This agreement demonstrates what workers can achieve when they stand together and bargain collectively,” said Kevon Stewart, USW District 6 Director. “Local 6500 members remained united throughout this process and secured historic gains that will strengthen wages, benefits and workplace protection for years to come. These improvements will make a real difference in the lives of workers and their families while helping to support strong union jobs and communities across Northern Ontario.”

The ratification of this agreement represents one of the most significant bargaining achievements in the history of Local 6500 and demonstrates the power of solidarity in delivering meaningful gains for workers.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

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