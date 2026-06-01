Thomas Global Systems Completes Supplier Qualification Testing of Crew Station Components for AH-64E Apache, Delivers Units For Boeing Testing





IRVINE, Calif., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Global Systems today announced the successful completion of qualification testing for its Keyboard Unit (KU) and Enhanced Up Front Display (EUFD), key crew station components that will support the continued advancement of the AH-64E Apache attack helicopter into the future. Thomas Global Systems has also begun delivery of production units to Boeing for full qualification and future aircraft installation.

The KU and EUFD units are designed as form-fit-function replacements for legacy equipment, delivering enhanced display clarity, reliability, and lifecycle sustainment benefits. Engineered for seamless integration with the Apache platform, the systems are designed to help minimize modifications and operational disruption while addressing obsolescence risk, lowering sustainment costs, and enhancing mission safety with advanced defense technology.

“The first production deliveries of our KU and EUFD products showcase Thomas Global’s commitment to delivering modern, mission-ready cockpit technology for the Apache fleet,” said Angus Hutchinson, CEO at Thomas Global Systems. “We are honored to play a role in this program, to ensure the Apache remains dominant on the battlefield for decades to come.”

There are approximately 1,300 Apache aircraft in operation today, accumulating over 5.3 million flight-hours including 1.3 million in combat. Thomas Global Systems is proud to support Boeing, the U.S. Government, and the Australian Government in advancing this platform with new mission-critical equipment.

Future Operational Service

Once full qualification of the KU and EUFD is completed, Thomas Global Systems’ team will focus on delivering production units to Boeing. Developed specifically for the Apache, the KU and EUFD units are tailored to its mission needs while leveraging a technology platform that can be adapted to other defense applications where modernized mission displays are required.

About Thomas Global Systems

Thomas Global Systems is an industry leader in the design, production, and support of innovative electronic systems solutions for aerospace and defense applications. Since 1956, the Company has gained international recognition for practical innovation and dependability. Thomas Global Systems delivers expertise in avionics, mission electronics, and simulation & training solutions from facilities in Sydney, Australia and Irvine, California. Learn more at www.thomas-global.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21cb8552-0420-4904-916d-0440db6c3cbc