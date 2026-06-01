authID Announces its 2026 Annual Meeting to be Held on July 6, 2026

DENVER, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID® (Nasdaq: AUID)(“authID” or the “Company”), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announces that the 2026 Annual Meeting will be held virtually on July 6, 2026, at 10.00 a.m. EDT. The Notice of Meeting and further information can be found in the 2026 Proxy Statement filed today, which is being distributed to stockholders.

At the meeting, proposals will be submitted to elect directors, ratify the appointment of auditors and approve and ratify the adoption of the 2026 Equity Incentive Plan.

Annual Meeting

The Company has filed its Proxy Statement with the SEC, which explains all the proposals and provides other information about the Company, and is mailing the Notice of Meeting, the Proxy Statement and additional materials related to the Annual Meeting to stockholders. Stockholders who hold their shares through brokerage accounts will receive the materials via their brokers, either through the mail, or electronically depending on their communication preferences.

The meeting will be held via a webcast. To join the webcast, investors must register in advance here: authID 2026 Annual Meeting Registration. Participants are advised to pre-register with a validated email address. Registrants will receive a confirmation email and calendar notice to add the meeting to your calendar. During the call, attendees will be invited to ask questions through the Q&A option in the Meeting webcast portal.

Stockholders will be able to view the materials electronically at the Company’s Investor Relations site at 2025 Annual Reports or at www.investorvote.com/AUID.

Stockholders will also be able to vote electronically, in accordance with the instructions provided in the materials each will receive. Stockholders are encouraged to vote by proxy ahead of the meeting, whether or not they plan to attend the meeting, to ensure their votes are counted.

About authID Inc.

authID (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who's Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, leveraging a 1-in-1-billion False Positive Rate for the highest level of assurance, coupled with industry-leading speed and privacy-preserving technology. Our IDX platform secures the distributed workforce of employees and contractors, while enforcing authorization and accountability for AI agents. By creating a biometric root of trust for each user, authID stops fraud at onboarding, prevents account takeover, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and most accurate user identity experience in the industry. For further information please visit authid.ai

Investor Relations Contacts

authID Investor Relations

investor-relations@authID.ai