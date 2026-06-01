USA Rare Earth to Present at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference

STILLWATER, Okla., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 2, 2026, William Robert Steele Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of USA Rare Earth, Inc. (the “Company”), will be presenting at the William Blair 46th Annual Growth Stock Conference at 11:20 a.m. Central Time. Following the conference, a replay of the presentation will be made available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.usare.com/.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is building a fully integrated rare earth and permanent magnet value chain across the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil. Through its ownership of Less Common Metals (LCM), one of the world’s leading producers of rare earth metals and alloys, its development of magnet manufacturing capacity in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Pela Ema mine in Brazil (subject to closing the SVG transaction) and the Round Top deposit in Texas, USA Rare Earth operates across the entire value chain from mining to metal-making, alloy production and neodymium magnet manufacturing. USA Rare Earth is establishing a secure, Western-aligned supply of materials essential to the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, data center, physical AI, autonomous systems, mobility, healthcare and industrial sectors.

For more information, visit www.usare.com.

USAR Investor Contact:

J.B. Lowe, CFA

VP, Head of Investor Relations

IR@usare.com

USAR Media Relations Contact:

Collected Strategies

usar-cs@collectedstrategies.com