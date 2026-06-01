Xometry Announces Proposed Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR) the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $225.0 million of its Class A common stock. In connection with the proposed offering, Xometry expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $33.75 million of shares of Class A common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Xometry. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Xometry intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 1, 2026 and automatically became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering have been filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile (212) 902-9316, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the timing, size and completion of the proposed offering and Xometry’s use of proceeds from the proposed offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from Xometry’s plans, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including Xometry’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and Xometry disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com

Investor Contact