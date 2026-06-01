Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC), SES AI Corporation (SES), and POET Technologies Inc. (POET) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (RGC)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (“Regencell”) (NASDAQ: RGC) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between October 28, 2024 and October 31, 2025 regarding Regencell’s vulnerability to market manipulation. If you purchased Regencell shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/regencell-bioscience-holdings/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 23, 2026.

SES AI Corporation (SES)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against SES AI Corporation (“SES AI”) (NYSE: SES) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026 regarding SES AI’s business and growth prospects. If you purchased SES AI shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/ses-ai/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 26, 2026.

POET Technologies Inc. (POET)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against POET Technologies Inc. (“POET”) (NASDAQ: POET) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between April 1, 2026 and 08:57 AM ET on April 27, 2026 regarding POET’s tax status. If you purchased POET shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/poet-technologies/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 29, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com