Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK), Immutep Limited (IMMP), and Phreesia, Inc. (PHR) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Graphic Packaging Holding Company (“Graphic Packaging”) (NYSE: GPK) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 regarding Graphic Packaging’s inventory management. If you purchased Graphic Packaging shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/graphic-packaging-holding-company/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 6, 2026.

Immutep Limited (IMMP)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Immutep Limited (“Immutep”) (NASDAQ: IMMP) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026 regarding the status and prospects of Immutep’s TACTI-004 trial. If you purchased Immutep shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/immutep/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 6, 2026.

Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia”) (NYSE: PHR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between May 8, 2025 and March 30, 2026 regarding Phreesia’s long-term growth outlook. If you purchased Phreesia shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/phreesia/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 13, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com