embecta to Participate in Investor Events

 | Source: Embecta Corp. Embecta Corp.

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis, New York City.

TD Cowen Diabetes Tech Summit

  • Management will host a fireside session on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 9:40 a.m. CT / 10:40 a.m. ET, at the Westin New Orleans, LA.

2026 Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

  • Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL.

2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference

  • Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at the Boston Harbor Hotel, MA.

About embecta 

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

MediaInvestors
Christian GlazarPravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate CommunicationsVP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922551-264-6547
Contact Media RelationsContact IR



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