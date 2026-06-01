embecta to Participate in Investor Events

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events:

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis, New York City.



TD Cowen Diabetes Tech Summit

Management will host a fireside session on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 9:40 a.m. CT / 10:40 a.m. ET, at the Westin New Orleans, LA.



2026 Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami, FL.



2026 Truist Securities MedTech Conference

Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at the Boston Harbor Hotel, MA.



About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,500 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Media Investors Christian Glazar Pravesh Khandelwal Sr. Director, Corporate Communications VP, Head of Investor Relations 908-821-6922 551-264-6547 Contact Media Relations Contact IR



