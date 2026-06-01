HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Celebrates 2026 Class of Master Shipbuilders

PASCAGOULA, Miss., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division honored its 2026 class of Master Shipbuilders Thursday, recognizing 40 employees who have achieved 40 years of continuous service while building the Navy’s most advanced ships. The ceremony, held at the shipyard, celebrated the skill, craftsmanship and dedication of this year’s honorees, who represent trades and professions across Ingalls.

“Since 1986, these shipbuilders have brought unmatched expertise and pride to the work they do at Ingalls,” said Brian Blanchette, Ingalls Shipbuilding president. “Each of them has shaped the ships that defend our nation, the workforce that powers our mission, and the culture of excellence that defines who we are. Their legacy will continue to inspire generations of shipbuilders who follow.”

Each master shipbuilder has played a role in delivering critical national platforms, contributing to programs spanning from Aegis destroyers to amphibious warships and other key assets that support U.S. maritime strength and security.

One highlight of the event was the debut of a tribute video featuring several of this year’s honorees. The video showcased their career milestones, personal reflections and shared purpose in building ships that safeguard America’s interests around the world. Colleagues, family members and company leadership attended the celebration.

Photos accompanying this release are available at https://www.hii.com/newsroom

Master shipbuilder Johnny Brown reflected on how technology at the shipyard has evolved since he began his career in 1986, and how his understanding of Ingalls’ national security mission has grown over time. “When I look at how far technology has come, especially with AI, I never would have imagined back then that Ingalls would one day have robots working alongside us,” Brown said. “When you first come to the shipyard, it’s easy to think about it as just a job. But over time, you realize the work you’re doing supports national security. That reshapes how you see your role, and you understand that what you do here really matters.”

Jeff Davis, another master shipbuilder, also reflected on the impact of his four decades at Ingalls and the pride he takes in the fleet he helped build. “I’ve spent my life building ships, and because of that, I believe the Navy is better prepared to face any adversary it encounters,” said Davis. “I also believe our future shipbuilders will be well-equipped to lead this company long after we’re gone, and I’m honored to join the class of master shipbuilders who paved the way for us.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding extends its deepest gratitude and congratulations to the 2026 Master Shipbuilders for their extraordinary service, leadership and commitment to delivering the nation’s most advanced ships.

For more information about careers at HII, visit hii.com/careers.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

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Contact:

Kimberly K. Aguillard

Kimberly.K.Aguillard@hii-co.com

(228) 355-5663

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97fe250d-c16b-449b-bb47-2cd9de386e5f