Rakovina Therapeutics Announces Q1 2026 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

All dollar amounts reflected in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO0), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through AI-powered drug discovery, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 (“Q1 2026”), and provided an update on recent corporate developments.

Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

Research and development (R&D) expenses of $1,031,556, up from $885,594 in Q1 2025, reflecting expanded chemistry, AI research, and contract research activity supporting the advancement of the Company’s AI-powered oncology pipeline.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses of $443,986, down from $1,224,752 in Q1 2025 — a reduction of approximately 64% — reflecting cost management across consulting, investor relations, and compliance expenditures.

R&D expenses were approximately 70% of total operating expenses in Q1 2026 compared to 56% for the year ended December 31, 2025, reflecting a shift in spending toward AI-powered drug discovery pipeline advancement.

Cash and cash equivalents of $585,908 as at March 31, 2026, up from $298,758 at December 31, 2025, primarily due to the $1.0 million convertible debenture financing completed on March 5, 2026.

Working capital deficit improved to $729,019 at March 31, 2026 from $2,149,223 at December 31, 2025, following the refinancing and extension of debt maturities into 2028 and 2029.

Net loss of $1,675,400 for Q1 2026, compared to a net loss of $2,179,823 in Q1 2025 — a year-over-year reduction of approximately 23%.





"Q1 2026 reflects the operating discipline we committed to earlier this year as we implemented the first phase of a restructuring for success. We reduced G&A by more than 60% year-over-year while maintaining R&D investment, as we transition into a focused, science-first drug discovery company. We also strengthened the balance sheet by closing a new convertible debenture financing and settling and restructuring legacy debentures, thereby eliminating all near-term debt maturities. We are now ready to move onto the second phase including enhancing our relationships with our AI partners and securing further financing with a focus on non-dilutive financing from industry partners. With our AACR 2026 preclinical data, ongoing lead optimization across the kt-5000 ATR-mTOR and kt-2000 programs, and active formulation work with NanoPalm, we are well-positioned to advance partnership discussions as our data set matures," said Kim Oishi, Chief Executive Officer of Rakovina Therapeutics.

Recent Corporate Highlights

On April 22, 2026, the Company presented two preclinical posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting highlighting progress in its AI-discovered oncology pipeline: kt-5000 series (dual ATR-mTOR inhibitor) data demonstrating anti-tumor activity, metabolic stability, selectivity, measurable CNS penetration, and tumor growth inhibition with improved tolerability relative to reference ATR inhibitors; and initial formulation data for kt-3283 (dual PARP/HDAC inhibitor) demonstrating successful development of a lipid nanoparticle (LNP) formulation supporting continued preclinical evaluation.

On March 12, 2026, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement of up to $1.0 million through the issuance of common shares at $0.12 per share, subsequently extended to April 9, 2026.

On March 5, 2026, the Company completed a $1.0 million convertible debenture unit private placement and concurrently settled $1.59 million of its May 2023 convertible debentures, extending its debt maturity profile into 2028 and 2029.

On January 27, 2026, the Company announced up to $1.5 million in new financing, debt restructuring, the appointment of Kim Oishi as Chief Executive Officer, and welcomed Frank Holler to its Board of Directors.

On January 8, 2026, Rakovina announced an expansion of its collaboration with Variational AI, focused on the continued optimization of the kt-5000 series ATR-mTOR inhibitors.





Status of Previously Announced Financing

On January 27, 2026, the Company announced a proposed non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 common shares at a price of $0.12 per share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "January 2026 Share Offering"). The January 2026 Share Offering did not close and has lapsed in accordance with its terms. The Company intends to formally withdraw the related submission with the TSX Venture Exchange.

Selected Financial Results for Q1 2026

March 31, 2026 ($) Dec 31, 2025 ($) Cash and Cash Equivalents 585,908 298,758 Working Capital (Deficit) (729,019 ) (2,149,223 ) Intangible Assets 3,305,502 3,439,896 Total Assets 4,196,622 4,240,407 Total Liabilities 4,753,867 4,100,682 Deficit (25,353,905 ) (23,678,505 )



Statement of Loss and Comprehensive Loss — Three months ended March 31

March 31, 2026 ($) March 31, 2025 ($) Research & Development 1,031,556 885,594 General and Administrative 443,986 1,224,752 Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,675,400 ) (2,179,823 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (0.08 ) (0.15 ) Weighted average shares outstanding 22,127,715 14,077,258



Rakovina Therapeutics’ financial statements as filed with SEDAR+ can be accessed from the Company’s website at: https://www.rakovinatherapeutics.com/corporate-profile/.

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using validated, proprietary platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners. Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the Company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the biopharmaceutical industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+ for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company’s profile page at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Further Information Contact:

Investor Relations

Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com