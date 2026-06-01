Stocktwits Deepens Its Social Finance Leadership With All-New Symbol Pages Centered on Community Intelligence

New York, NY, USA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The redesigned Stocktwits symbol pages put community conversation and collective retail intelligence at the center of market discovery

Stocktwits, the leading social platform for investors and traders, announced today the full relaunch of its symbol page, the most-trafficked surface on the platform. The redesign highlights what made Stocktwits the home of the retail investor: a social-first experience where community conversation, investor sentiment, and crowd intelligence provide the strongest signals in the markets. The new symbol page rolls out today to the Stocktwits community of over 10 million registered users.

When Stocktwits launched in 2008, it pioneered social finance and introduced the Cashtag to the world. The $TICKER standard is now native to every major platform, but the Stocktwits symbol page has always been its home. Millions of retail investors turn to the Stocktwits symbol page to track real-time community sentiment, follow the conversations shaping the markets, and discover what the most influential voices in the community are saying about any given ticker. At its core, the Symbol Page is where the community conversation happens.

The redesigned Symbol Page provides several key additions to the social-first experience:

• Redesigned Feed and Layout: A streamlined, social-first page architecture that brings live community posts and sentiment data to the top of the newsfeed.

• Top Voices: Highlights the most influential and active retail voices for each ticker

• Related Symbols: Helps investors discover similar tickers, themes, and sectors.

• Watchers Data Insights: Unlocks the ability to track watchers of a symbol page over time and compare against price movements directly on the chart.

“Stocktwits was built on a simple idea: that the conversation around a stock is as important as the stock itself,” said Howard Lindzon, Founder and CEO of Stocktwits. “For a long time, the industry forgot that. This relaunch is us going back to our roots and optimizing the Stocktwits experience for our massive community of investors and traders.” "At Galaxy, deepening our connection with the retail investor community is a core part of how we think about engagement and education,” said Michael Wursthorn, Head of Communications and Marketing at Galaxy Digital. “Stocktwits has built the most active social platform for self-directed investors, and the redesigned Symbol Page is a meaningful step forward in how retail audiences discover and engage with the assets and companies they care about. We're proud to be a launch partner for this milestone."

The new symbol page is live across all Stocktwits platforms. For more information and to explore the redesigned experience, visit stocktwits.com.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, and have fun in the process. For more information, users can visit stocktwits.com.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

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