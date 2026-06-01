Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Calix, Inc. (CALX), AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV), and Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Calix, Inc. (CALX)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Calix, Inc. (“Calix”) (NYSE: CALX) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between January 28, 2026 and April 21, 2026 regarding Calix’s advanced purchasing of memory components. If you purchased Calix shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/calix/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 27, 2026.

AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against AeroVironment, Inc. (“AeroVironment”) (NASDAQ: AVAV) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts June 25, 2025 and March 10, 2026 regarding the competitive landscape AeroVironment faced. If you purchased AeroVironment shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/aerovironment/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 27, 2026.

Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Lucid Group, Inc. (“Lucid”) (NASDAQ: LCID) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts between February 25, 2026 and April 13, 2026 regarding Lucid’s manufacturing and delivery capabilities and overall operations. If you purchased Lucid shares during this time period and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/lucid/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is July 28, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com