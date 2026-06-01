Aecon announces voting results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon” or the “Corporation”) announced today that the nominees listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 29, 2026 were elected as Directors of Aecon, to hold office until the close of the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation or until their successors are appointed.

Scott Thon was re-elected to Aecon’s Board of Directors and appointed independent Board Chair, as John M. Beck did not stand for re-election, and the Board conferred upon Mr. Beck the title of Chairman Emeritus.

“On behalf of my fellow members of the Board and Aecon’s management, we thank John for his strategic direction, exceptional leadership and extensive contributions to Aecon’s clients, employees, and shareholders – shaping Aecon’s evolution with extraordinary vision over his award-winning 60-plus year career,” said Scott Thon, Board Chair, Aecon Group Inc.

Shareholders also adopted all other resolutions submitted for their approval, as disclosed in the Management Information Circular dated April 29, 2026 including the advisory vote on the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the auditors of the Corporation to hold office until the close of the next Annual Meeting of the Corporation and that the board of directors be authorized to fix the auditors’ remuneration.

The complete voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Directors

Name of Nominee Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against Scott Thon 37,701,798 95.3% 1,841,719 4.7% Susan Wolburgh Jenah 38,350,174 97.0% 1,193,343 3.0% Leslie Kass 39,231,909 99.2% 311,608 0.8% Stuart Lee 37,158,444 94.0% 2,385,075 6.0% Jeffrey Lyash 39,419,887 99.7% 123,632 0.3% Rod Phillips 37,152,867 94.0% 2,390,652 6.0% Eric Rosenfeld 34,346,483 86.9% 5,197,034 13.1% Jean-Louis Servranckx 39,492,522 99.9% 50,997 0.1% Deborah S. Stein 36,869,102 93.2% 2,674,415 6.8% Scott Stewart 39,471,565 99.8% 71,954 0.2%



Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Against % Votes Against 36,532,421 92.4% 3,011,098 7.6%



Re-Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors

Votes in Favour % Votes in Favour Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 38,240,941 96.0% 1,590,898 4.0%



Dividend

Aecon’s Board of Directors approved its next quarterly dividend of 19.25 cents per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2026. Unless indicated otherwise, all common share dividends paid by Aecon to shareholders are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

Statement on Forward-Looking Information

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties as discussed in greater detail in Section 13 – “Risk Factors” in Aecon’s 2025 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and in Aecon’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Aecon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti

SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

416-297-2600

ir@aecon.com

Nicole Court

Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications

416-297-2600

corpaffairs@aecon.com