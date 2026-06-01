Broadway Bank and Caritas of Austin Invite Community to Support “Beat the Heat” Donation Drive

AUSTIN, Texas, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway Bank is once again partnering with Caritas of Austin for the third annual “Beat the Heat” donation drive, helping protect individuals experiencing homelessness from extreme summer temperatures.



The campaign takes place June 1-15 and invites the community to donate essential items that provide relief during the hottest months of the year. Every donation helps support those most vulnerable to the dangers of prolonged heat exposure.



“Since our founding, Broadway Bank has remained committed to supporting the communities we serve,” said Broadway Bank Community Development Officer Amber Walker. “As we continue celebrating 85 years of strength and stability, efforts like this reflect our ongoing commitment to show up for our neighbors when it matters most.”



“Extreme heat can pose serious health risks for our neighbors experiencing homelessness,” said Aaron King, Caritas of Austin director of marketing and communications. “Community support through drives like this helps ensure we can provide critical resources when they are needed most.”



How to Help

Collect any of the needed supplies listed below

Drop off donations at participating Broadway Bank financial centers between June 1-15





For those unable to donate in person, monetary contributions can be made online at: https://www.justgiving.com/page/broadway-bank-2



Most-Needed Items

New, unopened items

Reusable water bottles

Sunscreen (travel size)

Sun hats

Disposable wipes (travel size)

Electrolyte packs

Cooling neckerchiefs





Participating Financial Centers

Donations will be accepted during normal financial center hours as follows:

Buda – 321 N. FM 1626, Buda, TX 78610

Dripping Springs – 320 US-290, Dripping Springs, TX 78620

Kyle – 5809 Kyle Pkwy, Kyle, TX 78640

Midtown – 911 W. 38th St., #100, Austin, TX 78705

Wimberley – 14710 Ranch Rd. 12, Wimberley, TX 78676

Round Rock Loan Production Office – 710 Hesters Crossing Rd., Suite 210, Round Rock, TX 78681





Every item donated can make a meaningful difference for someone in need and provide comfort, protection, and relief during extreme temperatures.



About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has proudly served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.9 billion in assets and $3.8 billion under Wealth Management. We provide comprehensive services — including Commercial and Private Banking, Wealth Management, Business and Personal banking, and Insurance — across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, and Dallas. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.bank.