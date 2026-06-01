Refined Energy Corp. Clarifies Certain Promotional Disclosure

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Energy Corp. (CSE: RUU) (OTC: RRUUF) (FSE: CWA0) (“Refined” or the “Company”) wishes to clarify certain disclosure contained in promotional materials disseminated by Rumble Strip Media Inc. and RMK Marketing Inc., on its behalf, following a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the “BCSC”).

The promotional materials (the “Promotional Materials”) have been removed and the Company has discontinued the related promotional activities.

Non-Compliant Technical Disclosure

The Company has determined that certain statements contained in the Promotional Materials did not comply with National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”), including speculative estimates of uranium quantities and recoverable resources that were not supported by information prepared or approved by a Qualified Person. The Promotional Materials also contained statements regarding the Company’s mineral properties and exploration results that were not supported by available geological information. The Company confirms that it is in the early stages of exploration and does not have sufficient technical data to substantiate such claims. The Company confirms that it is retracting all such disclosure in its entirety.

The Company further clarifies that it holds its interests in certain properties pursuant to option agreements, including the right to earn up to a 75% interest in the Dufferin Project.

The Promotional Materials also included references to adjacent or regional properties in a manner that may imply similar results. The Company retracts such implications and confirms that results from adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on its properties.

Future Value Representations

The Promotional Materials included prohibited statements regarding future value, including references to potential revenues, share price increases and price targets. The Company retracts all such statements.

Corrective Measures

The Company has implemented enhanced disclosure controls and approval processes for marketing materials and investor communications, and is working with qualified technical and legal advisors to ensure compliance with NI 43-101 and applicable securities laws.

Caution to Investors

Investors are cautioned not to rely on the Promotional Materials and to rely only on the Company’s continuous disclosure record filed on SEDAR+.

The scientific and technical information relating to the Dufferin Project contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by C.C. (Chuck) Downie, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101. Mr. Downie is a director of Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., the optionor and operator of the Dufferin Project. Mr. Downie did not prepare, review, approve or verify any scientific or technical information contained in the Promotional Materials.

About Refined Energy Corp.

Refined Energy Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the identification, evaluation and acquisition of mineral properties in North America. The Company continues to advance its uranium exploration portfolio in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin region while evaluating additional opportunities in critical minerals and precious metals.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Refined Energy Corp.

“Mark Fields”

Mark Fields

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Refined Energy Corp.

Phone: (604) 398-3378

Email: info@refinedenergy.com

Website: www.refinedenergy.com