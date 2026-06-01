First Central Savings Bank Announces Retirement of Senior Executive VP Kenneth Sapanski

GLEN COVE, N.Y., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph Pistilli, Executive Chairman of the Board, of First Central Savings Bank (the “Bank”) today announces the retirement of Kenneth Sapanski, Senior Executive VP Chief Credit Officer, effective June 5, 2026, concluding a distinguished banking career of over 45 years.

Since joining First Central Savings Bank in 2019, Kenneth has played a pivotal role in the Bank's growth and success. Under his leadership, the organization achieved numerous milestones, including over $1.8 billion in residential loan originations and superior financial performance.

“Kenneth has been an exceptional leader, mentor, and advocate for our employees, customers, and shareholders. We are deeply grateful for Ken’s dedication and contributions to the Bank. Please join me in thanking Kenneth for his years of service and in wishing him a rewarding and fulfilling retirement,” said Chairman Joseph Pistilli.

“It has been an honor to serve alongside such a talented colleague and friend who has contributed so significantly to the success of First Central Savings Bank. I am so proud of what Kenneth, and I have accomplished together since joining the management team in 2019. We faced numerous challenges in creating a new vision for First Central Savings Bank, but we met these challenges head on which has significantly benefited all of our employees and shareholders,” said President Paul Hagan.

“It is a privilege to end my career with such a great group of people who I consider to be some of the finest individuals with which I have ever worked. I will miss the camaraderie and the financial success that we shared during the past 7 years. I leave with extraordinary pride in what we achieved and with full confidence the Bank is exceptionally well positioned for continued strength and success in the years ahead,” said Senior Executive VP Kenneth Sapanski.

“To ensure a smooth transition, EVP Michelle Socias will assume the role of SEVP, Director of Mortgage Banking and SVP John Cetta assuming the role of EVP Chief Credit Officer. Michelle and John will bring extensive mortgage banking and credit experience and are well positioned to continue advancing the Bank’s strategic direction. We wish Michelle and John much success in their new roles,” said President Paul Hagan.

About First Central Savings Bank

First Central Savings Bank is a New York chartered savings bank headquartered in Glen Cove, New York with nine full-service branches in Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties, New York. Established in 1999, the Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank that offers personal and business banking products and services responsive to local needs. For more information, see www.firstcentralsavings.com.