Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Nearly Sells Out Presale, Tops $28 Million Raised





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Pepe (LILPEPE), an Ethereum-based Layer 2 blockchain project combining meme culture with low-cost transactions, security, and speed, announced that its presale has raised over $28.19 million toward a target of $28.77 million. The token is currently priced at $0.0022, with 16.98 billion of the total 17.25 billion tokens sold to date.

Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Presale: Stage 13 Price Still Offers A Clear Entry Point

The LILPEPE presale has moved fast, and that speed is part of the story. Investors have been watching each stage fill sooner than expected, and that kind of pace tends to grab attention in meme coin circles.

Little Pepe is not just leaning on viral branding either. It uses an Ethereum-based setup, which gives the project a familiar foundation for buyers seeking meme appeal alongside a more technical structure.

The presale also accounts for 26.5% of the total token supply, a large portion of the project. Already thousands of distinct wallets have participated, suggesting that interest is coming from a broad set of customers, and not a narrow cluster of early movers. That matters. Fast sales often signal active demand, and active demand usually attracts more eyes.

Right now, LILPEPE is trading at $0.0022 in Stage 13. The next stage will list at $0.0023, so the price step is already visible. It may look small on paper, but presale buyers tend to focus on those gaps. 100,000 tokens currently cost $220. The following level fills as the price goes up to $0.0023 and that same purchase becomes $230. Small difference, yeah. Still enough to matter to larger buyers.

This is one reason the LILPEPE presale keeps showing up on crypto watchlists. When a stage is nearly full, and the price is still below the next tier, buyers often act before the queue grows. That kind of pressure can feed more interest, especially in meme assets where timing matters as much as narrative.

CertiK Audit Adds A Trust Signal

Some projects launch with loud marketing and very little structure. Little Pepe is trying to separate itself from that crowd. The project has been audited by CertiK and holds a security score of 95.49%. For experienced crypto users, this is one of the more important details, as trust is a big issue with meme coins.

This audit provides buyers with a clearer view of the contract setup and the basic security posture. In a sector where many tokens come and go quickly, a CertiK audit helps LILPEPE look more polished and more serious. According to the project, anonymous experts who have helped support other successful meme tokens are also involved in the rollout, which adds another layer of market interest.

Meme Branding With A Clear Technical Pitch

Little Pepe calls this phase its “pregnancy stage,” with the line that it is “cooking up in the cryptowomb with Mumma Pepe.” It is playful, sure, but the core pitch is still easy to follow. The project wants to combine meme energy with a faster, cheaper Ethereum Layer 2 experience. That mix is what makes LILPEPE stand out.

Some meme coins rely on jokes and little else. Little Pepe is trying to keep the fun while adding a cleaner technical story, a public audit, and a presale structure that is already close to full. For buyers who want meme coin exposure without ignoring basic project checks, that is a useful combination.

The presale is nearly sold out, the next stage is priced higher, and the community numbers keep rising. Put those together, and the current market mood starts to make sense. Little Pepe has created a strong early pitch, and the presale results show that buyers are paying attention.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

$777k Giveaway: https://littlepepe.com/777k-giveaway/

Contact Details:

COO - James Stephen

Email: media@littlepepe.com

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