Micron Powers AI Everywhere at COMPUTEX 2026

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced a showcase of its full portfolio of AI-optimized memory and storage solutions during COMPUTEX 2026, empowering next-generation AI data center and intelligent edge applications. As AI workloads expand from training to large-scale inference, including reasoning-heavy and agent-based systems, the demands on memory and storage are intensifying across every layer of the compute stack and memory hierarchy.

“AI context lengths are increasing by 30 times per year,1 while memory content per server has doubled in the past three years,2” said Sumit Sadana, EVP and Chief Business Officer at Micron Technology. “System performance is now driven by memory bandwidth and memory capacity, more than ever before. This structural shift in the semiconductor ecosystem makes memory and storage indispensable strategic assets – and Micron is leading with a range of industry-first and industry’s best products, from HBM to DRAM and NAND solutions designed for the AI era.”

Memory and storage as the foundation of AI data center performance

Micron's data center memory and storage portfolio is purpose-built to address every layer of the AI infrastructure hierarchy. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) powers high-speed model execution and hot key-value (KV) cache, while LPDDR and DDR deliver system memory for orchestration and long-context expansion (with LPDDR offering greater power efficiency). Data center SSDs round out the stack, offering high-performance drives to address persistent KV cache needs and high-capacity drives for massive data lakes. This tiered memory architecture, with Micron at the heart of every layer, optimizes latency, bandwidth, power, capacity and cost — offloading GPUs to maximize data center token production. Micron's latest milestones across the portfolio demonstrate this momentum:

HBM: HBM4 36GB 12H enables a 2.6-times increase in large language model (LLM) inference throughput, measured in tokens per second for every 2-times increase in bandwidth. 3

HBM4 36GB 12H enables a 2.6-times increase in large language model (LLM) inference throughput, measured in tokens per second for every 2-times increase in bandwidth. SOCAMM: Micron is the only provider of a 256GB SOCAMM2, the world's highest capacity offering, extending leadership in low-power data center memory by delivering one-third the power and one-third the footprint versus standard RDIMMs. 4

Micron is the only provider of a 256GB SOCAMM2, the world's highest capacity offering, extending leadership in low-power data center memory by delivering one-third the power and one-third the footprint versus standard RDIMMs. High-capacity RDIMMs: Micron sampled the company’s leading-edge 1γ (1 gamma) technology in the 256GB DDR5 RDIMM, which is capable of speeds up to 9,200 megatransfers per second (MT/s), is 40% faster than modules in volume production today, and has more than 40% lower operating power versus two 128GB modules. 5

Micron sampled the company’s leading-edge 1γ (1 gamma) technology in the 256GB DDR5 RDIMM, which is capable of speeds up to 9,200 megatransfers per second (MT/s), is 40% faster than modules in volume production today, and has more than 40% lower operating power versus two 128GB modules. Data center SSDs: The Micron 9650 SSD was the world’s first commercially available PCIe® Gen6 SSD and is designed to deliver high performance for AI inference and training workloads. Now available at up to 245TB, the Micron 6600 ION sets a new benchmark for density and power efficiency, reducing rack footprint by 82%6 and power consumption by half7 compared to HDD-based deployments.

AI starts in the cloud; the edge delivers its value

As AI inference expands from the data center to PCs, smartphones, vehicles and embedded systems, the demands on memory and storage are fundamentally changing. Micron is engineering for this shift: Higher-density DRAM keeps AI models and agents resident and running, while Micron's storage solutions evolve into an active working layer, supporting everything from local model caches on an AI PC to real-time sensor fusion inside a vehicle, delivering faster, more responsive AI experiences at every edge.

LPCAMM: LPCAMM2 delivers up to 9,600 MT/s with LPDDR5X in a modular, low power 128-bit dual-channel design for thinner, lighter PCs.

LPCAMM2 delivers up to 9,600 MT/s with LPDDR5X in a modular, low power 128-bit dual-channel design for thinner, lighter PCs. GDDR: GDDR7 delivers up to 1.5 TB/s system bandwidth, 60% higher than GDDR6 8 with up to 33% higher AI inference throughput. 9

GDDR7 delivers up to 1.5 TB/s system bandwidth, 60% higher than GDDR6 with up to 33% higher AI inference throughput. LPDDR: LPDDR5X delivers industry-leading low-power performance for real-time AI processing across PCs, smartphones, robotics and next-generation automotive platforms.

LPDDR5X delivers industry-leading low-power performance for real-time AI processing across PCs, smartphones, robotics and next-generation automotive platforms. Client SSDs: The Micron 4600 PCIe Gen5 NVMe™ SSD loads LLMs in under a second, 10 with 107% better energy efficiency versus prior-generation Gen4 SSDs. 11

The Micron 4600 PCIe Gen5 NVMe™ SSD loads LLMs in under a second, with 107% better energy efficiency versus prior-generation Gen4 SSDs. UFS for automotive: UFS 4.1 delivers up to 4.2 GB/s, twice the previous generation, with 115°C thermal protection and functional safety compliance for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and in-vehicle AI.



A shared commitment to AI's future

AI has fundamentally recast memory as a defining strategic asset, requiring memory and compute to be designed together for optimal outcomes. Building on multi-generation leadership in DRAM and NAND process technology, most recently 1γ DRAM and G9 NAND, Micron is deepening its technical collaboration with partners across the ecosystem through cooperative design and engineering, bringing AI platforms to market faster and with greater system-level optimization. Backed by major manufacturing investments across the U.S., India, Japan, Singapore and Taiwan, Micron is positioned to deliver these innovations at scale.

COMPUTEX showcase

During COMPUTEX 2026, Micron will host an invitation-only product showcase at its Taipei office in TFC Plaza from June 2 through June 4. To schedule a visit, please contact your Micron representative.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc., is an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions, transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, and manufacturing and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND and NOR memory and storage products. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2026 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Information, products and/or specifications are subject to change without notice. Micron, the Micron logo and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Micron Product and Technology Communications Contact:

Mengxi Liu Evensen

+1 (408) 444-2276

productandtechnology@micron.com

Micron Investor Relations Contact:

Satya Kumar

+1 (408) 450-6199

satyakumar@micron.com

_________________________

1 https://epoch.ai/data-insights/context-windows

2 Data from Trendforce 2026.

3 Based on internal Micron simulation projections utilizing HBM4 288GB on a system with 1.5-times GPU FLOPs compared to today’s GPU systems with HBM3E 288GB.

4 One-third of the power consumption calculated based on watts of power used by one 128GB, 128-bit bus width SOCAMM2 module compared to two 64GB, 64-bit bus width DDR5 RDIMMs. One-third footprint calculation compares SOCAMM2 area (14x90mm) versus a standard server RDIMM.

5 Performance advantage is calculated comparing 9,200 MT/s versus products at 6,400 MT/s.

6 The decrease in rack space is calculated as 720 drives x 245.76TB SSDs per 36U for 176.9PB capacity total per rack, compared to 720 drives x 44TB HDDs per 36U for 31.7PB capacity total per rack, theoretical maximum. The difference is that 5.6 times more rack space is needed for HDDs.

7 The Micron 6600 ION 245TB SSD operates at 30W peak power, and 44TB HDDs at 10W peak power each. 44TB HDD power information is not available; comparisons are based on 36TB/32TB HDD peak power. Source: exos-ds2046.1-2512 en_us.pdf

8 Specification-level comparison of component pin speeds between GDDR7 and GDDR6.

9 GDDR7 inference-workload improvements from higher bandwidth.

10 The LLM used in testing was the Llama 2 with 13 billion parameters and 10.4GB file size.

11 Performance and power efficiency statements are based on comparisons to PCIe Gen4 Micron 3500 SSD vs. Micron 4600 SSD.