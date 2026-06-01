National Academy of Inventors Convenes Global Leaders in Science, Technology, and Innovation for Landmark 15th Annual Conference in Los Angeles





The Premier Convening of Inventors, Researchers, and Technology Leaders Examining the Future of Innovation, Commercialization, and Economic Competitiveness

LOS ANGELES, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) will convene its landmark 15th Annual Conference from June 1 through June 4, 2026, in Los Angeles at a defining moment for American innovation, economic competitiveness, and global technological leadership. As nations around the world rapidly accelerate investment across artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, semiconductor infrastructure, defense systems, and next-generation computing, the ability to transform scientific discovery into strategic advantage and long-term economic strength has emerged as one of the defining challenges of the modern era.

Against a backdrop of intensifying geopolitical competition, technological disruption, shifting global supply chains, and mounting pressure on institutions to adapt to accelerating innovation cycles, the conference will bring together many of the world’s leading inventors, researchers, university presidents, policymakers, investors, and technology leaders to examine the evolving role invention and commercialization will play in shaping the future of economic resilience, national security, and societal progress. As emerging technologies increasingly redefine the balance of economic power, industrial leadership, and scientific advancement, the gathering serves as one of the nation’s premier convenings dedicated to the future of innovation and the translation of research.

Throughout the week, nearly 500 leaders across academia, scientific research, venture capital, industry, government, and emerging technology will explore how breakthrough discoveries move beyond laboratories and academic publication into patents, startups, scalable technologies, and transformative real-world applications capable of addressing some of the most pressing challenges facing society today. With global competition for technological advancements and advantages intensifying across both public and private sectors, the event will examine the accelerating convergence of next-generation technologies across artificial intelligence, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, and more.

The sold out conference reflects how invention and innovation have become foundational drivers of economic growth, institutional resilience, and geopolitical influence. Featured participants and speakers include Dr. Paul R. Sanberg , President of the National Academy of Inventors; Mark A. Stevens , the Venture Capitalist whose generous endowment founded the USC Stevens Center for Innovation; John A. Squires , senior government official serving as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO); Dr. Robert S. Langer Institute Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and influential leaders from across scientific research, higher education, venture investment, commercialization, intellectual property, and emerging technology. Dr. Gary K. Michelson is an American orthopedic surgeon, medical inventor, and billionaire philanthropist who founded and co-chairs Michelson Philanthropies.

Key Details:

Who: The National Academy of Inventors, academic inventors, university presidents, researchers, investors, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, government representatives, and emerging student innovators from across the globe

What: National Academy of Inventors 15th Annual Conference

When: Monday, June 1st through Thursday, June 4th

Where: Los Angeles, California | Loews Hollywood Hotel and Dolby Ballroom

Why: To bring together leading minds across science, engineering, medicine, investment, and technology to explore the future of invention, commercialization, and innovation while strengthening collaboration across academia, industry, and government.

Full Agenda: https://web.cvent.com/event/39e5f307-b5b3-45c2-a485-1f9bf2540dc4/websitePage:2bbc6094-785d-4186-92cf-6608b252a47dm

Conference Highlights Include:

Welcome Reception at USC’s historic Town & Gown Ballroom Innovation Panels focused on emerging technologies and research translation Student Innovation Showcase and Genspiration Prize Awards Networking and collaboration opportunities within the Connection Space NAI Senior Member Induction Ceremony NAI Fellows Induction Ceremony Academy Signature Gala at the Dolby Ballroom



As the pace of technological advancement continues to reshape economies and societies worldwide, the National Academy of Inventors Annual Conference serves as a premier convening for the leaders, institutions, and inventors driving the future of innovation. “We are living through a defining moment for technological leadership and scientific advancement,” said Dr. Paul R. Sanberg, President of the National Academy of Inventors. “This conference brings together the innovators and institutions helping shape the future through breakthrough discoveries, commercialization, and emerging technologies that will influence society for decades to come.”

About the National Academy of Inventors (NAI):

The National Academy of Inventors is a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 to recognize and advance academic inventors whose discoveries translate into real-world impact. As the fourth modern national academy in the United States, NAI brings together leading faculty inventors across science, engineering, and medicine to promote innovation, commercialization, and economic growth. Through recognition, convening, and data-driven insights, NAI strengthens the nation’s innovation ecosystem and supports the translation of research into solutions that benefit society.

Media Contact:

Paul Corson

pcorson@academyofinventors.org

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