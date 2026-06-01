Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Phreesia and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Phreesia (PHR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Phreesia common stock between May 8, 2025, to March 30, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Phreesia, Inc. (“Phreesia” or the “Company”) (NYSE:PHR) in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia common stock between May 8, 2025, to March 30, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 13, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



Allegation Details:

The complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose the true state of Phreesia’s slowing demand and reduced visibility in key revenue streams, notably, the weakened pharmaceutical marketing commitments in its Network Solutions segment.





On December 8, 2025, CFO Balaji Gandhi told investors on the Q3 2026 earnings call: "For fiscal year 2027, we expect revenue to be in the range of $545 million to $559 million." Gandhi also stated that the recently acquired AccessOne would "contribute approximately 6.5% of our fiscal 2027 total revenue outlook." On March 30, 2026, the Company issued its Q4 2026 earnings release and reduced FY 2027 revenue guidance to $510-$520 million -- a reduction of $35 million to $49 million from the prior range.





The Company attributed the revision to weaker pharmaceutical-marketing commitments and shorter visibility in its Network Solutions segment. Neither risk factor had been referenced in the December 8, 2025 earnings call, where management described "progress" in the selling season for network solutions. The stock fell 21-28% on the revised outlook.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Phreesia shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: