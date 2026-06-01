Rent Wardrobe, Fridge and Study Table in Pune Instead of Buying in 2026 as ₹50,000 Home Setup Costs Push IT-Corridor Tenants Toward ₹2,199/Month Plans From Rentomojo

Bangalore, India, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home setup rental is gaining ground across Pune through 2026, with wardrobes, fridges and study tables emerging as the items tenants increasingly choose to rent rather than buy, at monthly plans starting near ₹999. Rental platforms operating in the city, including Rentomojo, are seeing demand concentrate across Hinjewadi, Wakad, Baner, Kharadi, Viman Nagar and Magarpatta — a pattern shaped less by lifestyle preference than by the city's IT-corridor mobility patterns and short tenure horizons.

The shift maps onto how Pune's technology and student population lives. A large share of renters around Hinjewadi and Kharadi arrive on project postings, contract roles or course intakes, with stays that often fall under two to three years. For this group, setting up a flat outright carries a cost that rarely earns its value back within the period they intend to stay. A wardrobe rental in Pune, fridge and study table bought new can run to ₹50,000 before delivery and installation are factored in, and once a tenant relocates, resale recovery in practice rarely crosses a fraction of that figure — and in the fridge's case, the owner also absorbs repair and servicing costs across the years they hold it, a recurring expense that rarely enters the original purchase decision.

Relocation economics sit at the centre of why the question is being reframed. A fridge in particular is heavy, awkward to transport and prone to transit damage, and an owned unit either moves at the tenant's cost or sells at a steep discount. Rental shifts that burden: plans bundle delivery, installation, servicing and free relocation within the city, and the asset returns at the end of the lease rather than becoming a moving-day liability. For a renter who expects to move again within a couple of years, the prospect of paying to transport an appliance that has already lost much of its value is precisely the friction a serviced rental is designed to remove.

The ₹50,000 home-setup ownership outlay versus a ₹2,199/month bundled rental plan is increasingly being cited in housing-cost conversations among Pune's project-bound households, particularly among tenants on tenure horizons under three years.

The items drawing the most interest reflect how these homes function. Wardrobes are the first storage need in any rented flat and among the most awkward to move, with two-door and three-door options matched to different room sizes. Fridges available on rent in Pune, across single-door and double-door capacity tiers from compact units suited to one or two occupants up to family sizes, carry servicing through the rental plan rather than as a separate annual cost — a structural difference from ownership that matters most on an appliance with moving parts. Study tables have moved from optional to standard as hybrid work settled into the corridor's routine. Renting the three together as a bundle is now common, and it lets a tenant equip a home fully without committing capital to items they will leave behind.

Once the decision to rent is made, the operational terms are what tenants examine next. Delivery and installation are typically completed within a few working days of an order, which matters to renters and students setting up against a fixed intake or move-in date. Minimum tenures are set at the plan level, security deposits are refundable against the condition of the returned items, and most plans allow a piece to be upgraded or swapped mid-tenure. Rentomojo, which operates across 22 cities with more than 227,000 live subscribers per its March 2026 DRHP, carries appliance servicing and repair within the rental plan and bundles free in-city relocation, leaving the maintenance burden on a fridge with the platform rather than the tenant. On the fridge in particular, the fact that servicing and repair sit with the platform rather than the tenant removes one of the more unpredictable costs of appliance ownership, and that shift in who bears the maintenance burden is often as persuasive as the monthly figure.

For tenants weighing the decision, the logic turns less on cost alone than on optionality. The future of a posting, a course or a city is rarely fixed when a lease is signed, and committing capital to assets that lose most of their value on exit narrows a renter's room to move. Home setup rental in high-churn rental neighbourhoods is increasingly positioned as a way to keep a home fully equipped while preserving the flexibility that project-cycle housing demands.

Home setup rental forms part of a broader shift toward the appliance-as-a-service economy across Indian metros, where the cost of ownership is increasingly weighed against flexible subscription alternatives. For a renting population defined by tenure horizons under three years, the equipped, serviced and reversible rented home is becoming the default rather than the compromise, and the economics of relocation make that less a preference than a calculation. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune

This press release references pricing and market patterns drawn from publicly available materials and platform information current as of the date of publication. Figures are indicative and subject to change.

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