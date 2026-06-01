COMMVAULT INVESTOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Commvault Systems, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Commvault (CVLT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired Commvault securities between April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Commvault Systems, Inc. (“Commvault” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CVLT) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Commvault securities between April 29, 2025 to January 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 17, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.





Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, during the class period defendants created the false impression that Commvault’s annualized recurring revenue (ARR) growth would remain steady throughout fiscal year 2026. Plaintiff alleges that Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale. Such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Commvault’s securities at artificially inflated prices.





Plaintiff then alleges that the truth was revealed on January 27, 2026, when Commvault published third quarter 2026 fiscal results, which included ARR growth below the guidance provided by the Company. Commvault reported ARR growth for the third quarter 2026 was $39 million, which fell short of the $45 million projection provided. On this news, the price of Commvault’s common stock declined from a closing price of $129.36 per share on January 26, 2026, to $89.13 per share on January 27, 2026, a decline of over 31% in a single day.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Commvault shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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