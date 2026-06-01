Coins.ph selects Clear Junction to support European payment corridors

London, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Junction Limited, a provider of payment infrastructure for licensed financial institutions, has partnered with Coins.ph to support its European corridor growth by providing them with named virtual International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) and access to EUR and GBP payment rails.

Founded in 2014, Coins.ph is the Philippines’ leading crypto-native provider of payments, remittances and digital wallet services with over 5 millions verified users. The company was built to expand financial infrastructure for underbanked communities and now serves a growing base of corporate and financial institution clients across multiple countries including Thailand, Australia, Brazil, and Mauritius.

As Coins.ph expands internationally, Europe has become an important corridor for remittance collections and disbursements. To support this growth, the company needed a European infrastructure partner able to provide access to EUR and GBP payment rails, named virtual accounts for corporate clients, and the operational discipline required for cross-border financial services.

Following an assessment of several EU-licensed EMIs and banking partners, Coins.ph selected Clear Junction for its rail coverage, operational maturity, technical capability and experience supporting financial services clients across high-volume corridors. Coins.ph prioritised SEPA Credit, SEPA Instant, named virtual IBAN issuance, settlement timing, operational maturity and regulatory standing during the evaluation process.

Through the partnership, Coins.ph is using Clear Junction’s infrastructure to support EUR and GBP collections and disbursements across the European corridor. The solution includes named virtual IBAN issuance for corporate clients, SEPA Credit and SEPA Instant payment rails for EUR flows, Faster Payments support for GBP flows, and Clear Junction’s internal settlement network for transfers within its ecosystem.

The arrangement gives Coins.ph a scalable infrastructure layer for European client demand. Named account structures help corporate clients receive and manage EUR payments with clearer attribution, while local rail access supports collections and disbursements across key European payment flows. Clear Junction’s ability to support the Coins.ph group under a unified framework also helps simplify the operating model for European corridor activity.

“Clear Junction gives us the European payment infrastructure we need as our international business continues to grow. Through the partnership, we can support named account structures, local payment rail access and a clearer operating framework for our corporate and financial institution clients,” said Wei Zhou, Coins.ph Chief Executive Officer.

“What stood out was Clear Junction’s combination of technical capability, operational maturity and understanding of the standards required to support cross-border payment flows at scale,” Zhou added.

Clear Junction works with financial institutions, PSPs, EMIs, remittance businesses, fintechs and digital asset companies that need reliable access to GBP and EUR payment infrastructure. Its platform supports account structures, payment processing, virtual IBANs, internal settlement through API and portal access.

For Coins.ph, the partnership strengthens its European proposition and creates a foundation for further corporate client onboarding, transaction growth and future product development. The briefing frames Clear Junction as a core strategic partner for Coins.ph’s EU corridor as its global expansion continues.

Olga Mackintosh, Chief Commercial Officer at Clear Junction, said:

“Coins.ph is the kind of international financial services group Clear Junction is built to support: ambitious, operationally sophisticated and focused on long-term growth.

As its European corridor activity expands, our role is to provide reliable EUR and GBP payment infrastructure, and named account capabilities within a disciplined, compliance-first framework. This partnership reflects growing demand from global fintechs, remittance providers and financial institutions for scalable accounts and payment infrastructure.”

ABOUT COINS

Coins is building the next generation of global money movement. Through a single platform, businesses and consumers can make payments, move money across borders, convert currencies, access digital assets, and tap into a growing suite of financial services—from cards and credit to investments and treasury. By combining stablecoin-powered settlement with local payment rails, Coins makes money move faster, at lower cost, and with 24/7/365 availability.

About Clear Junction

Clear Junction is a global payments solutions provider established in 2016. Clear Junction enables regulated financial institutions to open payment accounts, issue virtual IBANs, access payment networks, and use FX services, digital asset infrastructure, and e-wallets quickly, securely, and in compliance with regulatory requirements. The Clear Junction Group includes several entities with relevant regulatory permissions across the UK and Canada, offering payment and crypto-asset services. These include:

Clear Junction Limited – An EMI authorised by the UK FCA

Clear Junction Digital Limited – FCA-registered crypto-asset business

Clear Junction Canada Limited – An MSB registered with FINTRAC

Clear Junction continues to build enterprise-grade infrastructure for regulated FIs globally that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

For more information, visit: www.clearjunction.com