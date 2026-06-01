SafeSpace Global Expands AI-powered Physical Safety Footprint Through Successful Integration with 911inform, the Nation's Leading Emergency Response Platform

Combined platform unifies multimodal AI-powered physical threat detection with patented emergency response technology, creating real-time situational intelligence across K-12 schools, and senior living.

KNOXVILLE, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) (SafeSpace, SafeSpace Global or the Company), a leader in multimodal AI-powered physical safety and security solutions, today announced that pursuant to its strategic partnership with 911inform, the nation’s most advanced emergency response and building intelligence platform, currently protecting thousands of school buildings nationwide, they have integrated SafeSpace Global’s multimodal AI-powered detection capabilities with 911inform’s patented communication and response infrastructure to create a fully connected, end-to-end physical safety solution.

The fully integrated and combined solution bridges the critical gap between AI-powered threat detection and real-time emergency response, delivering a unified physical safety ecosystem, purpose-built for environments where speed and accuracy are non-negotiable.

A Unified Platform for Real-Time Safety Intelligence

This combined platform transforms raw detection data into verified, actionable intelligence; automatically routed to first responders and public safety answering points (PSAPs) with precise location data and critical situational context.

SafeSpace Global’s AI-powered physical safety platform delivers:

weapons detection, including guns, knives, and violent motion recognition

Facial recognition for non-custodial and restricted-access individuals

Investigations: an AI-enabled investigative assistant that documents, analyzes, and manages security incidents

24/7 camera-agnostic, multimodal monitoring across audio, video, and sensor inputs

Seamless integration with approved, existing camera infrastructure, minimizing capital expenditure for customers





When paired with 911inform’s patented emergency response platform, these capabilities are instantly communicated to law enforcement, emergency personnel, and facility operators ensuring that once a threat is detected and identified, the right people receive the right information in real-time.

Bridging Detection and Response

Many security systems identify threats, few ensure that detection translates into a coordinated response. This partnership closes that gap. The integrated SafeSpace + 911inform solution creates a continuous chain of intelligence from the moment a threat is identified to the moment first responders arrive on scene, with situational context preserved at every step.

“Our partnership with 911inform marks a significant milestone in SafeSpace Global’s mission to deliver the most comprehensive AI-powered physical safety platform available today,” said Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace Global Corporation. “911inform’s patented platform and its reach across more than 13,000 buildings creates an unparalleled distribution and integration channel for our multimodal AI-powered capabilities. Together, we are not just detecting threats, we are ensuring those threats are acted upon, faster than ever before.”

“SafeSpace Global’s AI technology significantly enhances the front-end detection layer of modern safety systems,” said Ivo Allen, Chief Executive Officer of 911inform. “By integrating these capabilities into our platform, we are ensuring that verified, real-time intelligence flows directly to first responders without delay. This partnership strengthens our mission to deliver complete situational awareness when seconds matter most.”

Expanding Across Critical Environments

Initially launched across K-12 schools, the combined platform is designed for rapid deployment across a broad range of critical environments.

The partnership is immediately relevant for SafeSpace Global’s growing Senior Living customer base, where the platform’s non-wearable elopement detection and ambient monitoring capabilities integrate directly with 911inform’s PSAP-connected response infrastructure. This is particularly timely as facilities across multiple states navigate Civil Monetary Penalty (CMP) funding opportunities unlocked by the recent removal of AI technology restrictions by CMS.

About SafeSpace Global

SafeSpace Global provides AI-powered physical safety monitoring, analytics, and safety-enhancement technologies for senior living facilities and schools. The company’s non-wearable platform delivers real-time alerts, operational insights, and compliance-aligned, data handling under HIPAA and other regulatory frameworks.

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal, advanced, AI-powered physical safety solutions in their mission to help save lives. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

As of February 2026, SafeSpace Global is generating recurring monthly revenue through service contracts with senior living facilities utilizing its proprietary AI-powered physical safety platform.

The Company now has offices in both Knoxville and Nashville, Tennessee and recently launched the TN. AI Center of Excellence.

SafeSpace Global Corporation: https://www.safespaceglobal.ai

About 911inform

911inform is the nation’s most advanced emergency response and building intelligence platform, delivering real-time situational awareness and actionable data to first responders. Through patented technology that integrates directly with PSAPs, schools, enterprises, and critical infrastructure, 911inform equips law enforcement and emergency personnel with the visibility, automation, and command capabilities needed to act faster, reduce response times, and improve outcomes during critical incidents.

Learn more at: www.911inform.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the deployment of our services in Clearview’s facilities. SafeSpace Global Corporation undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Carmel Fisher

Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation

+1 (310) 745-9171

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications

info@harvestcomms.com