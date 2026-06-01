Blue Jay Gold Corp. Receives Receipt for Final Prospectus and Conditional Acceptance for TSX Venture Exchange Listing

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that on May 22, 2026, the Company received a receipt for its final prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”) which was filed with the securities commissions in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia. The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of common shares of the Company (“Underlying Shares”) and common share purchase warrants of the Company (“Underlying Warrants”) issuable upon the conversion of previously issued subscription receipts of the Company (“Subscription Receipts”). The Subscription Receipts were originally sold pursuant to a “best efforts” brokered private placement (the “Offering”) led by Beacon Securities Limited., as lead agent and sole bookrunner, with a syndicate of agents that included ATB Capital Markets Corp., and Red Cloud Securities Inc. (the “Agents”), to raise gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $14.7 million. For more information regarding the Offering, please see the Company’s press release dated April 8, 2026.

Effective on May 28, 2026, all 18,770,100 outstanding Subscription Receipts were automatically converted for no additional consideration, into an aggregate of 18,770,100 Underlying Shares and 9,385,050 Underlying Warrants. Each Underlying Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $1.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All funds which were held in escrow in connection with the Offering were released to the Company in accordance with a subscription receipt agreement (the “Subscription Receipt Agreement”) dated April 8, 2026 among the Company, Beacon and Endeavor Trust Corporation (the “Subscription Receipt Agent”). Net proceeds received by the Company were $13,941,156. The Company now has 47,550,234 common shares issued and outstanding.

Blue Jay has also received the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”) to the listing of its common shares on the Exchange, subject to the satisfaction of standard listing conditions. Blue Jay has been approved for listing as a Tier 1 Mining issuer on the Exchange. Blue Jay expects that the common shares will be listed and begin trading on the Exchange under the symbol “JAY” on or about Thursday, June 4, 2026.

Additional information about Blue Jay can be found in the Final Prospectus as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Blue Jay Gold Corp.

Blue Jay Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on growing and discovering resources within established gold producing regions in Canada. The Company’s flagship asset is the 100%-owned Steller Gold Project in southern Yukon, an infrastructure-supported, past-producing mine with significant exploration upside and clear near-term catalysts. Blue Jay has also built a portfolio of projects in Ontario. With strategically located assets and a leadership team experienced in geology and capital markets, Blue Jay will advance disciplined, modern exploration programs focused on target definition, resource growth, and new discoveries in known gold-mineralized regions.

ON BEHALF OF BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

signed “Geordie Mark”

Geordie Mark, CEO

For additional information contact:

BLUE JAY GOLD CORP.

Geordie Mark

CEO

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

info@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059 Eric Negraeff

Investor Relations

Blue Jay Gold Corp.

eric@bluejaygoldcorp.com

Phone: (604) 235-4059





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Exchange listing are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words or phrases such as “expects”, “is expected”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “plans”, “projects”, “estimates”, “assumes”, “intends”, “strategies”, “targets”, “goals”, “forecasts”, “objectives”, “budgets”, “schedules”, “potential” or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions. These statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, factors and estimates of management considered reasonable as of the date such statements are made. Assumptions include, but are not limited to, the ability to obtain and maintain governmental approvals, permits, and licenses in connection with the Company’s planned development and exploration activities at the Company’s projects; the Company’s ability to complete the Exchange listing.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements which involve the state of equity financing markets, volatility of market prices, and fluctuations in metal prices. Forward-looking information is provided herein to give context regarding the impacts of the Offering and its anticipated effects, but may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Although Blue Jay has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, and Blue Jay undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.