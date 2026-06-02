Dime Commercial Bank To Ring Opening Bell at New York Stock Exchange

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: DCOM) (the "Company" or "Dime"), the parent company of Dime Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), announced that its President and CEO Stuart H. Lubow will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

This milestone event celebrates the Bank’s rebranding and name change to Dime Commercial Bank, which is also effective June 2, 2026.

“Ringing the Opening Bell is a tremendous honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees. This ceremony marks an exciting new chapter for ‘The Best Commercial Bank in Metro New York.’”

A live broadcast of the NYSE Opening Bell will be available beginning at 9:29 AM Eastern Time on nyse.com/bell and NYSE social platforms (@NYSE).

ABOUT DIME COMMERCIAL BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Commercial Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Commercial Bank, a New York State-charted trust company with approximately $15 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share on Greater Long Island (1).

Investor Relations Contact:

Avinash Reddy

Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909

Email: avinash.reddy@dime.com

¹ Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for commercial banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated.