Altucher Breaks Down What Happens Next For SpaceX

Baltimore, MD, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than two decades as a private company, SpaceX has made its financials part of the public record for the first time. In a new free presentation , James Altucher, one of the top tech experts in the entire country, walks through what the filing actually reveals and why he believes the window to act is closing fast.

The Numbers That Came Out of the Filing

The prospectus confirms what many in the industry had been expecting for months. Starlink brought in $11.4 billion in revenue in 2025, up roughly 50% from the year before, and made up 61% of SpaceX's total revenue of $18.7 billion. The subscriber base has now crossed 10.3 million globally.

The profitability numbers are also hard to ignore. Starlink posted an adjusted profit of $7.17 billion in 2025, growing 86% in a single year. Altucher's presentation breaks down those figures in plain terms and explains why he believes Starlink is the real story driving the valuation, not rockets or artificial intelligence.

A Growth Curve That Is Difficult to Ignore

Few numbers in the filing stand out quite like the subscriber growth. Starlink had 2.3 million paying customers in 2023. By the end of 2024 that had doubled to 4.4 million. By the end of 2025 it had doubled again to 8.9 million. That number has since climbed past 10.3 million.

The filing also notes a trade off worth paying attention to. The average amount each subscriber pays per month dropped roughly 18% between 2023 and 2025 as Starlink pushed into lower priced international markets. Growth in total customers is doing the heavy lifting on revenue while the per subscriber numbers keep softening.

What Comes Next

Trading is set to begin as early as June 12 on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX. SpaceX is targeting a valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion and is looking to raise approximately $75 billion. If those numbers hold, this listing would generate more value than every venture backed public offering of the last decade combined.

Worth noting as well: SpaceX plans to allocate up to 30% of shares to everyday investors. That is roughly three times the typical amount set aside in most public offerings.

As Altucher puts it in the presentation : "This is one of the biggest market stories of my career… and you won't want to miss it."

About the Presentation

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. In it, Altucher shares the name and ticker symbol of a stock he believes is directly tied to Starlink's expansion and could represent one of the biggest opportunities ahead of the June 12 listing. No email address, no credit card, and no sign up required. To view the presentation click here .

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is the host of The James Altucher Show, which has been downloaded more than 70 million times and has featured conversations with some of the most well known names in business, finance, and technology. He is also a longtime venture capitalist and a Wall Street Journal best selling author. His research is published by Paradigm Press, an independent financial research firm. The publisher maintains a 4.8 star rating on Google across more than 1,900 public reviews from readers who follow its research and commentary.