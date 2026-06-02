YTO Express's Global Aviation Logistics Hub – YTO SKYHUB Launches First International Cargo Route

JIAXING, China, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shortly after 11:00 on May 28, YTO Airlines flight YG9007 took off from the runway, heading directly to Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. This marked the inauguration of the first international cargo route at the YTO’s Jiaxing Global Aviation Logistics Hub – YTO SKYHUB, and the official activation of the hub’s international functions. It also signified a crucial step forward for YTO in its development goal of becoming an international integrated supply chain integrator.

At the launch ceremony, Yu Huijiao, Chairman of YTO Express Group Co, stated that after more than a decade of meticulous planning and over three years of intensive construction, YTO SKYHUB had finally come to fruition. With the takeoff of the first cargo flight, a new “hub era” had been announced. YTO will remain committed to the principle: “Put market customer experience first, create value for customers; use our products and services to help customers achieve excellence and outstanding performance.” Following the guidelines of “full functionality, competitive costs, fast transit times, good service, strong technology, pleasant environment, and industry clustering,” YTO aims to transform YTO SKYHUB into a world-class aviation logistics hub and a new engine for high-quality regional economic development.

The inaugural flight was operated by YTO Airlines' "Jiaxing" B767 freighter, with three flights scheduled per week. The flight will transport goods, mainly from the Yangtze River Delta industrial belt, such as garments, footwear and leather fabrics, computer and mobile phone accessories, auto parts, and cross-border e-commerce parcels, to South Asia, providing stable transport capacity for export goods from Yangtze River Delta enterprises to the South Asian market. The return trip of the subsequent shipping routes will bring back seasonal seafood from the Bay of Bengal, further enriching the domestic consumer market and achieving efficient two-way circulation.

By the end of the year, YTO SKYHUB is expected to open more than ten international routes, connecting important cargo hubs in Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, the Americas and Europe, initially realizing a route layout that "radiating across Asia, reaching Europe and the Americas", and building a convenient air channel for regional foreign trade.

As the core hub for this inaugural international cargo flight, the hub capacity of YTO SKYHUB is being rapidly released. This specialized air logistics hub embodies the national strategic positioning of "One Center—Jiaxing Air Transport Center, and Three Hubs—National Logistics Hub, Specialized Air Logistics Hub, and Global Postal Express Hub”. With a total investment of 12.2 billion yuan and covering an area of approximately 1,500 mu, the project encompasses seven major functional zones, including an air cargo terminal, smart warehousing, a comprehensive bonded zone, a multimodal transport center, and aircraft maintenance. By integrating air, rail, sea, and road transport into a multimodal system, it will establish a comprehensive international air logistics hub featuring full-spectrum coverage, end-to-end connectivity, and ecosystem integration.

The opening and operation of YTO SKYHUB will further amplify Jiaxing’s locational advantages as a central hub in the Yangtze River Delta. The hub provides rapid connections to the Zha-Jia-Su Expressway and the Airport Cargo Corridor, among other highway and high-speed rail networks, and links to surrounding maritime and air hubs such as Pudong International Airport, Xiaoshan International Airport, and Zhapu Port. Through multimodal transport corridors, it establishes a 90-minute coverage zone for major cargo sources across the Yangtze River Delta and a 1.5-hour linkage zone for the Shanghai-Hangzhou-Suzhou-Ningbo metropolitan area, and a 3-hour air travel zone covering major industrial belts and population centers nationwide, thereby solidifying the foundation for industrial and supply chain distribution and logistics.

Aligned with the national strategy of high-level opening-up, the “dual circulation” new development paradigm, and Strategy for integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta, YTO SKYHUB will deeply integrate industrial and supply chains, using the port to drive industrial development. It will facilitate the establishment of hundred-billion-yuan-scale upstream and downstream industrial clusters in sectors such as biopharmaceuticals and semiconductors, thereby promoting the growth of the aerotropolis economy.

In the future, YTO SKYHUB will be developed into a new hub, new corridor, new gateway, and new high ground for global commerce and logistics, serving both domestic and international dual circulation and driving the steady expansion of China’s industrial global outreach and openness.

Company: YTO Express

Website: https://www.yto.net.cn/

Email: xujunjun@yto.net.cn

City: Beijing