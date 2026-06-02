Cavco Industries Hosts Virginia Governor Spanberger for Landmark Manufactured Housing Bill Signing

PHOENIX, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Cavco Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: CVCO) (“Cavco,” “we” or the “Company”) hosted Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger at its home production facility in Rocky Mount, Virginia for the ceremonial signing of Virginia House Bill 655 and Senate Bill 346, two bipartisan zoning reform measures that reduce zoning barriers that have historically limited manufactured housing placement statewide. Both bills have been signed and take effect July 1, 2026.

The legislation expands where qualifying manufactured homes can be placed in Virginia by allowing them in areas where site-built homes are already permitted. It also prevents local governments from applying different or more restrictive zoning and land-use rules to manufactured homes than those applied to comparable site-built homes in the same area. In addition, the laws limit how localities without zoning ordinances can separately regulate manufactured home communities.

Also attending the ceremony were Randy Grumbine, executive director of the Virginia Manufactured and Modular Housing Association (VMMHA); C. Holland Perdue III, mayor of Rocky Mount, Virginia; state senators and delegates; and local officials. Guests toured the Cavco - Rocky Mount production facility and gave prepared remarks before the signing ceremony.

"We are honored to have welcomed Governor Spanberger, members of the Virginia General Assembly and other officials to our Rocky Mount facility for the tour and bill signing," said Wade Wells, Cavco Regional Vice President. "This legislation accomplishes something meaningful for the people of Virginia – boosting housing supply, expanding where manufactured homes can be placed and creating more pathways for families into affordable homeownership. I want to applaud the Commonwealth for recognizing the quality, energy efficiency and value that today's offsite constructed homes deliver."

Advocates say the bills address Virginia's acknowledged 200,000 estimated affordable housing shortage by making it easier to place manufactured homes on residential lots that already permit comparable site-built construction. Cavco continues to actively support affordable housing policy at the state and federal levels and was honored to host the signing at its Rocky Mount facility.

About Cavco

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and builds factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. We are one of the largest producers of manufactured and modular homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments. We are also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins and factory-built commercial structures. Cavco’s finance subsidiary, CountryPlace Mortgage, is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller/servicer and a Ginnie Mae mortgage-backed securities issuer that offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages and home-only loans to purchasers of factory-built homes. Our insurance subsidiary, Standard Casualty, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. Additional information about Cavco can be found at www.cavcohomes.com.

For additional information, contact:

Colleen Rogers

SVP – Marketing & Communications

media@cavco.com

Phone: 972-763-5038

On the Internet: www.cavcohomes.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/68fac674-03ac-4022-8bc0-e0a70073b56e