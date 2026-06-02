Savvy Fox Highlights Competitive Varsity Lakes Auction Result on the Gold Coast

Palm Beach, QL , June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savvy fox is highlighting another successful auction purchase on the Gold Coast following the recent sale of 1/8 Washington Court, Varsity Lakes, QLD 4227, where 21 registered bidders competed before the property sold under the hammer for AUD 1.1 million. The property was marketed by selling agent Ben Williams of Remax Real Estate, and the result has contributed to Savvy fox’s growing number of five-star client reviews for its auction representation services.



Savvy fox

Savvy fox continues to attract positive attention from home buyers seeking support in fast-paced auction environments across South East Queensland. Its tailored auction bidding service has become a sought-after option for buyers who want experienced representation during high-pressure property sales.

One of the buyers involved in the successful purchase, Nikki White, shared a five-star review after working with Savvy fox auction specialist Jac. “I cannot recommend Jac enough! Not only did she help us secure our dream home at auction but she guided me through such a stressful period with her bubbly and comforting personality! If I ever go to an auction again, I won’t go without Jac!! I’ll be recommending her to everyone I know.”

The review reflects the client-first approach Savvy fox has become known for across the Gold Coast property sector. Buyers entering auctions often face uncertainty, emotional pressure, and rapid decision-making. Savvy fox works closely with clients before auction day to prepare bidding limits, create clear plans, and deliver structured auction bidding strategy support designed to reduce stress during competitive sales campaigns.

Savvy fox provides independent auction representation for residential property buyers across the Gold Coast, Brisbane, and surrounding Queensland regions. Its services are designed for first-home buyers, interstate investors, upsizers, downsizers, and clients unfamiliar with auction processes. The company assists clients through auction preparation, property research guidance, bidding execution, and post-auction coordination.

Savvy fox focuses on helping buyers avoid emotional overbidding while increasing the chances of securing a property at the right price. The company’s auction bidding specialists attend auctions on behalf of clients or alongside them, using pre-planned bidding tactics developed through local market knowledge and experience handling competitive auction conditions.

The Varsity Lakes auction result has added momentum to Savvy fox’s growing online reputation, where many clients have praised the company for communication, preparation, and auction-day execution. The business has also become recognised for its personalised approach.

Savvy fox states that many clients seek assistance after unsuccessful auction experiences or concerns about navigating the process alone. Through customised bidding plans and direct auction representation, the company aims to create a more structured experience for buyers competing in active Queensland property markets.

The company also provides auction bidding services for buyers unable to attend auctions in person, including interstate and overseas purchasers looking to secure Gold Coast property opportunities remotely. This flexibility has contributed to growing interest from buyers wanting professional representation during property campaigns.

Buyers interested in learning more about Savvy fox auction representation services can visit https://www.savvyfox.com.au/ to explore available support options and auction guidance resources.

About Savvy fox

Savvy fox is a Gold Coast-based property auction bidding service that assists buyers with auction representation, bidding strategy planning, and property purchase support across Queensland. The company works with home buyers and investors seeking professional auction assistance in competitive real estate markets.

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Media Contact

Savvy fox

40 Palm Beach Ave, Palm Beach QLD 4221

0412 332 156

https://www.savvyfox.com.au

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