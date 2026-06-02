CNI (Hong Kong) Yuanqizhi International Limited Launches Father's Day Family Wellness Package Combining In-Home Pain Management and Nutritional Solutions

HONG KONG, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNI (Hong Kong) Yuanqizhi International Limited today announced the launch of its comprehensive "Filial Piety" Family Wellness Program, a dual-action health solution designed specifically for the modern Hong Kong household. Rolling out in time for Father's Day, the new initiative addresses two critical pain points faced by urban families: the lack of time for balanced morning nutrition among working professionals, and the need for accessible, high-quality eldercare and pain management for aging parents.

Operating under its tech-wellness chain brand, the company integrates traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) vitality theories with modern technology to deliver a "last-mile" community health solution. The newly announced program combines personalized nutritional supplementation with advanced at-home massage therapies, ensuring that both the younger, working generation and the elderly receive targeted care without disrupting their daily routines.

For the working generation constantly rushing to school or the office, the program features a premium customized nutritional breakfast protocol. Utilizing top-tier nutritional supplements, the customized 30-second shake is designed to provide balanced morning energy tailored to individual body constitutions.

Simultaneously, the program acts as an expression of filial piety by delivering professional elderly care directly to the home. The initiative includes scheduled sessions of deep pain relief massage. Utilizing AI-driven, high-and-low frequency pulse technology and bio-electricity, the service simulates traditional acupuncture and manual massage to efficiently manage chronic pain. To ensure a completely stress-free experience for the elderly, the at-home service covers all transportation arrangements and operates on a strict no-tipping policy.

"In the post-pandemic era, we saw an urgent need to bring standardized, high-efficiency wellness experiences directly into the community," said Crystal Gao, representative of CNI (Hong Kong) Yuanqizhi International Limited. "By combining tech-empowered physical therapy with customized nutrition, we are creating a convenient one-kilometer wellness circle that empowers the whole family to live a healthier, more energetic life."

The newly launched comprehensive bundle includes access to the brand's premium membership ecosystem, customized nutritional breakfast sets, and dedicated allocations for the AI-powered at-home wellness treatments.

Families interested in securing this comprehensive health solution or exploring the company's one-on-one body constitution testing services are encouraged to search for the brand on WeChat, Facebook, and official video channels, or contact the team directly to book a consultation at http://wa.me/85263778878

About CNI (Hong Kong) Yuanqizhi International Limited

CNI (Hong Kong) Yuanqizhi International Limited is a pioneering tech-wellness brand dedicated to creating a "last-mile" convenient health ecosystem for urban communities. Guided by the philosophy of combining "Traditional Chinese Medicine Vitality Theory with Modern Technology," the company utilizes advanced bio-electric and pulse technologies to provide standardized, highly efficient wellness experiences. Through a business model that integrates precision body constitution testing, bespoke nutritional supplements, and tech-driven at-home physical therapy, the company aims to elevate industry standards and bring accessible, holistic health solutions to every family.

Media Contact

Crystal GaoPhone: +852 5589 4209Email: crystalgao1018@gmail.com

Website: https://www.califespa.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/694d7124-4cee-4021-93a6-c6f46a3ac4b7