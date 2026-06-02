Yuno Appoints Edwin Poot as Chief Technology Officer

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yuno , the global financial infrastructure platform, today announced the appointment of Edwin Poot as Chief Technology Officer. Poot brings more than two decades of technology leadership across fintech, payments, and large-scale digital infrastructure, and will lead Yuno’s global engineering organization as the company continues to expand its platform and capabilities for merchants worldwide.





Poot joins Yuno from Thredd, the PE-backed global card issuing and processing platform, where he served as Global Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure, he led a full-scale technology transformation, rebuilding Thredd’s platform on a cloud-native, AI-first serverless architecture, doubling the engineering workforce, dramatically accelerating release velocity, and improving platform stability and delivery quality.

Prior to Thredd, Poot was VP of Product and Technology at Nubank, driving platformization and global acceleration efforts including the company’s growth across Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. He also served as Chief Architect at Booking.com, where he defined and executed global architecture strategy across one of the world’s largest e-commerce platforms, harmonizing technology and platforms to deliver a more unified customer experience while standardizing core capabilities across its product domains. Earlier in his career, Poot founded and exited Energyworx, an energy data intelligence platform that reached Gartner Magic Quadrant Visionary status.

At Yuno, Poot will lead the company’s global engineering and technology function, overseeing platform development, infrastructure, and the continued applicability of Yuno’s capabilities across its network of payment providers, processors, and methods worldwide. He will work closely with the executive team as Yuno scales across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC.

His appointment follows that of Mauricio Schwartzmann, who joined Yuno earlier this year as Chief Banking and Financial Institutions Officer to lead the company’s global strategy and partnerships with banks, card networks, acquirers, and other financial institutions. Together, Poot and Schwartzmann will help drive the two complementary pillars of Yuno’s growth: the engineering platform that powers global financial infrastructure and the institutional relationships that provide opportunities to better serve merchants.

“Edwin has built and scaled payment infrastructure at some of the most demanding environments in the industry,” said Juan Pablo Ortega, CEO and co-founder of Yuno. “At each one, he walked into complexity and delivered a faster, leaner, more resilient platform. That’s exactly what we need as we continue scaling Yuno globally. And alongside Mauricio’s work building our banking vertical, we now have the team to deliver the full picture.”

"The opportunity in complex financial infrastructure is fundamentally an engineering problem at scale,” said Poot. “Merchants operating globally are connecting to dozens of providers across dozens of markets, and every one of those connections has to be reliable, fast, and intelligent. What that requires isn't just a platform. It requires an AI-native operating system, one that makes global payments programmable at every layer. That's what Yuno is building, and that's exactly why I'm here."

Poot’s appointment comes as Yuno continues to grow its global footprint, deepen its platform’s capabilities, and expand its financial institution partnerships. Most recently, Yuno announced partnerships with Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payment technology company , Tabby, the Saudi Arabia–headquartered financial services app , and Triple-A, a licensed global payment institution as the company continues to expand worldwide.

About Yuno

Yuno is a global financial infrastructure platform helping enterprise merchants and fast‑scaling businesses simplify and optimize payments. Through a single API connecting more than 1,000 payment methods, PSPs, and fraud solutions, Yuno enables companies to scale globally with greater efficiency and performance. Yuno's AI-native platform runs on a suite of intelligent agents that recover failed transactions, optimize routing, manage risk, and capture revenue across the payment lifecycle. Yuno supports leading brands across Latin America, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC including McDonald’s, NetEase Games, GoFundMe, Uber, inDrive, and Rappi.

Learn more at www.y.uno .

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