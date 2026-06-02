SIKA APPOINTS NEW MEMBER OF GROUP MANAGEMENT AND ADVANCES DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Philipp Irniger has been appointed as Head Construction and a Member of Group Management by Sika, succeeding Ivo Schädler, who is stepping down after many successful years with the company. In addition, Sika is creating the new position of Chief Digital & Information Officer in order to systematically drive forward the strategic Fast Forward program and advance digitalization.

Philipp Irniger joins Group Management on June 1, 2026, and, as Head Construction, taking over leadership of the global construction business. He joined the company in 2007 and has a wealth of international management experience from operational roles, including in Asian growth markets such as Southeast Asia, India, and China, as well as from various corporate functions.

Most recently, he served as General Manager of Sika Switzerland, after having significantly advanced the strategic development of the distribution business and the Target Market Waterproofing. With his strong market expertise and strategic skills, he will further develop Sika’s global construction business. Philipp Irniger is a Swiss citizen and holds a degree in civil engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne.

He will take over from Ivo Schädler who has decided to take early retirement at the end of March 2027 after a successful career at Sika spanning over 30 years. During his time at Sika, Ivo Schädler held a number of international management functions and made a significant contribution to the growth and global development of the Construction business. The Board of Directors and Group Management would like to thank Ivo Schädler for his extraordinary achievements and his lasting contribution to Sika's success and wish him all the best for the future.

CORPORATE ORGANIZATION GEARED TO ACCELERATED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

Jochen Werling assumes the newly established role of Chief Digital & Information Officer, as of June 1, 2026. With this new role, Sika aims to drive forward the digital transformation of the Group in a targeted manner. The role aligns key competencies in the areas of IT, data, processes, and digital business models and will ensure integrated Group-wide management of global initiatives. Sika is thus accelerating the implementation of the Fast Forward program in order to consolidate its digital leadership position in the industry. The Chief Digital & Information Officer reports directly to the CEO.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a globally leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protection in the building sector and industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 103 countries around the world, produces in over 400 factories, and develops innovative technologies for customers worldwide. In doing so, it plays a crucial role in enabling the transformation of the construction and transportation industries toward greater environmental compatibility. In 2025, Sika’s 33,700 employees generated annual sales of CHF 11.20 billion.

CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com



The media release can be downloaded from the following link:

Media Release