Xometry Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Class A Common Stock

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ: XMTR), the global, AI-native marketplace connecting buyers and suppliers of custom manufacturing, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,647,059 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $85.00 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $225.0 million. In addition, Xometry has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 397,058 shares of Class A common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Xometry. The offering is expected to close on June 3, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Xometry intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. William Blair, Citizens Capital Markets and Cantor are also acting as book-running managers for the offering. Craig-Hallum is acting as co-manager for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on June 1, 2026 and became automatically effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC, and a final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available for free on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, by facsimile (212) 902-9316, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Xometry

Xometry’s (NASDAQ: XMTR) AI-native marketplace, popular Thomasnet® industrial sourcing platform and suite of cloud-based services are rapidly digitizing the manufacturing industry. Xometry provides manufacturers the critical resources they need to grow their businesses and streamlines the procurement process for buyers through real-time pricing and lead time data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the anticipated closing date of the offering and Xometry’s use of proceeds from the offering. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “would,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from Xometry’s plans, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including Xometry’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Xometry and assumptions and beliefs as of the date hereof, and Xometry disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Lauran Cacciatori

VP Communications

773-610-0806

lauran.cacciatori@xometry.com