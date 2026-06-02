



Launch of TechBio firm, Lucera, brings decision intelligence to drug development, making it more predictable, more evidence-grounded, and more efficient

Well-established pharmaceutical technology business of Molecular Health sold to consortium of life science and private equity investors to form Lucera

Brings a strong business track record: Projects successfully completed with >20 biotech, pharma, and venture capital firms worldwide

Core technology asset – Dataome ® – brings unique biological and medical context in combination with AI-powered semantic integration and analytics to transform data from hundreds of expertly curated private and public sources, enabling clients to make better-informed decisions, bringing products to patients faster and reducing R&D costs

– brings unique biological and medical context in combination with AI-powered semantic integration and analytics to transform data from hundreds of expertly curated private and public sources, enabling clients to make better-informed decisions, bringing products to patients faster and reducing R&D costs Facilitates early and causal understanding of development aspects of a new therapy, including identification of appropriate clinical endpoints, clinical trial optimization and even simulation, prediction of side effects and identification of possible combination therapies

Heidelberg, Germany, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Lucera GmbH, a TechBio company utilizing its proprietary technology to transform pharmaceutical R&D and enhance development efficacy and efficiency through unique decision intelligence, today announced the launch of its operations. The newly formed corporation is funded by a consortium of institutional and private investors, who acquired the pharmaceutical technology business of Molecular Health GmbH and established the new entity. Friedrich von Bohlen, PhD, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Stephan Brock, PhD, is serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Both are seasoned life sciences executives with extensive experience in precision medicine and drug development.

Lucera was formed to close the gap between biomedical data abundance and decision quality in drug development. While pharma R&D has access to more data, models, and AI tools than ever before, critical decisions still require biological context, mechanistic rationale, and evidence that can be tracked, understood, and defended. In response, Lucera helps transform fragmented biomedical data into mechanistic, traceable, decision-ready insights through Dataome®, Lucera’s proprietary, semantically integrated biomedical knowledge base that has been expertly curated for more than 15 years. It is combined with a Knowledge Graph that connects biomedical entities, relationships, and evidence across sources, modalities, and biological scales. All rights to this technology are owned exclusively by Lucera. The business has a proven commercial model, generating revenues from pharma, biotech, CROs, management consulting and investment company clients.

Friedrich von Bohlen, PhD, CEO of Lucera, said: “With Lucera, we have the proven technology and expertise at hand to enable highly informed decision-making in biopharma R&D and life science investing by providing our clients a thorough understanding of a new drug candidate all along its development path – from target or phenotype to clinical path to side effect profile. By making biological rationale, patient context, evidence gaps, and development risks more explicit, Lucera supports better probability-of-technical-success assessment, more focused cohort design, more efficient evidence generation, and more informed preclinical and clinical development planning. As shown through our proven track record, this superior level of decision quality allows drug developers and investors to be more successful in program prioritization, program planning and resource allocation.”

Lucera has an interdisciplinary team of 25 employees, who joined from Molecular Health and bring extensive experience in biomedical knowledge engineering, AI, computational biology, translational science, real-world evidence, drug development intelligence, and consulting. The company is based in Heidelberg, Germany and has an international client base.

About Lucera GmbH

Lucera is a Heidelberg, Germany-based technology company focused on supporting decision intelligence by applying advanced data integration and artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical research and development. The company builds on a long-standing foundation of proprietary data, expert curation, and advanced analytics, including a semantically integrated knowledge base – Dataome® – developed over more than 15 years.

Lucera’s platform addresses high-stake questions across target and mechanism validation, indication prioritization, biomarker and patient stratification, translational evidence strategy, clinical and real-world evidence interpretation, trial design considerations, clinical trial simulation and asset and portfolio due diligence which builds on Dataome®’s strong medical and biology context and quality.

The company supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms as well as institutional and corporate investors in identifying, assessing, and advancing high-potential programs. Through a combination of tailored AI solutions and accessible Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Lucera enables improved decision quality, increased efficiency, and enhanced asset value.

About Dataome®

At the core of Lucera’s capabilities is Dataome®, a proprietary technology that integrates and contextualizes biomedical, molecular, phenotypic, and drug data, transforming fragmented biomedical evidence into mechanistic, traceable, decision-ready insight. Dataome® integrates hundreds of public and private biomedical sources into a structured, AI-ready knowledge layer. It is pan-disease and multi-modal, with broad coverage across drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, targets, genes, variants, pathways, molecular entities, phenotypes, clinical evidence, real-world data, and disease biology. Its semantic structure enables AI outputs to be biologically grounded, explainable, and traceable back to supporting evidence.

The Knowledge Graph at the core of Dataome® allows Lucera to move beyond isolated data points and connect evidence into biological context, enabling Lucera to generate insights that are not only predictive, but also interpretable, reviewable, and decision relevant.

Lucera combines Dataome® and its Knowledge Graph with digital molecular twins, mechanistic models, multi-omics interpretation, real-world evidence integration, representation learning and embeddings, and orthogonal evidence convergence. Together, these capabilities allow Lucera to evaluate whether independent evidence layers support, challenge, or refine a biological hypothesis – and to translate those assessments into actionable decision intelligence.

Lucera GmbH

Friedrich von Bohlen, PhD

CEO

lucera@mc-services.eu



Media Relations

Katja Arnold, Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210 2280

In the U.S.: Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1 339 832 0752

lucera@mc-services.eu

