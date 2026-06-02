AROBS and Thot IT Solutions Partner to Deliver DORA-as-a-Service for European Financial Institutions

CLUJ-NAPOCA, Romania and AMSTERDAM, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AROBS, a Romania-headquartered technology group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, and Thot IT Solutions, a Luxembourg-based owner of the RegCover compliance platform, have formed a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated DORA-as-a-Service offering to financial institutions across Europe.

The partnership addresses the increasing demand for operational resilience, ICT risk management, and third-party oversight solutions following the full enforcement of the DORA (Digital Operational Resilience Act) across the European Union in January 2025. DORA applies to approximately 22,000 financial entities across the EU, including banks, insurers, investment firms, payment institutions, crypto-asset service providers, and EU branches of institutions headquartered outside Europe.

The partnership is also being announced today at Money 20/20 Amsterdam, Europe’s leading event for financial services and fintech.

RegCover is an audit-ready platform designed around DORA’s five pillars. It replaces static documentation with real-time compliance monitoring and operational workflows. The platform enables financial institutions to continuously manage compliance obligations, supplier oversight, remediation actions, and governance processes.

AROBS will provide implementation, integration, customisation, and long-term operational support for financial institutions adopting RegCover. AROBS has extensive experience in the financial services sector, including projects in core banking, digital onboarding, regulatory reporting, risk management, and enterprise software for financial institutions across Central and Eastern Europe, Benelux, and the UK. Together, the companies offer an integrated DORA compliance solution combining software, implementation, and operational support services.

Pierre Castagne, Head of Financial Services, AROBS Group, stated: “We have spent more than two decades building technology that sits at the heart of European financial institutions. We know how they are structured, how their governance works, and where compliance initiatives succeed or stall. RegCover’s platform is the right product for DORA. Our role is to make sure it delivers for each client: integrated, embedded, and built to last beyond every audit cycle.”

“At Thot IT Solutions, we believe that true operational resilience comes from combining industry expertise with a commitment to seamless RegTech delivery. As DORA reshapes the regulatory landscape, our mission is to empower clients with robust, adaptive solutions that drive both compliance and competitive advantage,” Hervé Decker, Partner, Thot-IT Solutions, stated.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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