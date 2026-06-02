Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).
Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.
The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.
Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447
From 26 May to 29 May 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 333,700 own shares at an average price of NOK 344.0047 per share.
Overview of transactions:
|Date
|Trading venue
|Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average share price (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|26 May
|OSE
|82,000
|353.0750
|28,952,150.00
|CEUX
|TQEX
|27 May
|OSE
|81,900
|342.7128
|28,068,178.32
|CEUX
|TQEX
|28 May
|OSE
|83,400
|344.3923
|28,722,317.82
|CEUX
|TQEX
|29 May
|OSE
|86,400
|336.2469
|29,051,732.16
|CEUX
|TQEX
|Total for the period
|OSE
|333,700
|344.0047
|114,794,378.30
|CEUX
|TQEX
|Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche
|OSE
|312,060
|369.0578
|115,168,174.43
|CEUX
|TQEX
|Total
|312,060
|369.0578
|115,168,174.43
|Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)
|OSE
|645,760
|356.1115
|229,962,552.73
|CEUX
|TQEX
|Total
|645,760
|356.1115
|229,962,552.73
Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 65,720,723 own shares, corresponding to 2.57% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 55,445,056 own shares, corresponding to 2.17% of the share capital).
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.
Contact details:
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584
Attachment