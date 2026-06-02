Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 26 May to 29 May 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 333,700 own shares at an average price of NOK 344.0047 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 26 May OSE 82,000 353.0750 28,952,150.00 CEUX TQEX 27 May OSE 81,900 342.7128 28,068,178.32 CEUX TQEX 28 May OSE 83,400 344.3923 28,722,317.82 CEUX TQEX 29 May OSE 86,400 336.2469 29,051,732.16 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 333,700 344.0047 114,794,378.30 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 312,060 369.0578 115,168,174.43 CEUX TQEX Total 312,060 369.0578 115,168,174.43 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 645,760 356.1115 229,962,552.73 CEUX TQEX Total 645,760 356.1115 229,962,552.73





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 65,720,723 own shares, corresponding to 2.57% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 55,445,056 own shares, corresponding to 2.17% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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