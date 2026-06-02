SKHTU Obtains US SEC License, Ushering in a New Era of Crypto Compliance

DENVER, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global crypto market regulatory systems become increasingly sophisticated, compliance has become an inevitable trend for trading platform development. SKHTU Exchange recently announced its official acquisition of an operating license from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), making it one of the few compliant trading platforms meeting US securities regulatory standards. This milestone marks a significant breakthrough in the SKHTU compliance framework and lays a solid foundation for its global strategy.

The SEC, as the most authoritative financial regulator worldwide, sets licensing standards covering asset custody, investor protection, information disclosure, and anti-money laundering (AML), among other stringent requirements. Obtaining this certification means the platform must achieve the same standards as traditional securities markets in operational transparency, fund security, and compliance governance.

With the SEC license, SKHTU Exchange can provide legitimate trading services in the US and other regulated markets, covering spot, derivatives, asset management, and RWA (real-world asset) business areas. This gives the platform higher market access qualifications and provides institutional clients and multinational investors with a secure, regulation-compliant investment environment.

The SKHTU Exchange compliance team stated: “Obtaining the SEC license is not only a breakthrough in compliance, but also represents our long-term commitment to global users. Regulatory involvement is not a restriction, but the starting point for trust. We aim to provide reliable financial services for investors with a higher-standard regulatory framework.”

Industry experts believe that the SEC license is a key sign of crypto trading platforms entering the institutional stage, enabling platforms to play a deeper role in capital markets and providing a legal foundation for RWA tokenization, compliant issuance of financial derivatives, and cross-border asset allocation. As global regulatory consensus forms, platforms with SEC qualifications will have significant advantages in future market competition.

This milestone symbolizes a critical leap in the compliance landscape of SKHTU Exchange. From the crypto ecosystem to traditional finance, SKHTU uses compliance as a bridge to build safe and sustainable digital financial infrastructure, offering global users a more robust investment environment.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8505d29a-d3fe-4f9f-8ef3-e5ce250001b5

