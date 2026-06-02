ARKAY Beverages Seeks Master Sales Manager to Build and Organize Its U.S. Distribution Network

MIAMI, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKAY Beverages, a pioneer in the alcohol-free and zero-proof spirits category, today announced that it is seeking an experienced Master Sales Manager for the United States to organize, develop, and lead ARKAY’s national distribution network.

This role is designed for a senior sales professional with strong experience in beverage distribution, national retail accounts, regional distributors, wholesale channels, and direct-to-store execution. The ideal candidate will be capable of building a structured U.S. sales network for ARKAY-branded products and expanding the company’s presence across major retail and hospitality channels.

ARKAY is looking for a hands-on commercial leader who can open doors, manage distributor relationships, support retail buyers, coordinate sales representatives, and create a clear route-to-market strategy across the United States.

“As ARKAY continues to grow in the zero-proof spirits category, we are now focused on building a powerful distribution network across the United States,” said Reynald Vito Grattagliano, Founder of ARKAY Beverages. “We are looking for a Master Sales Manager who understands how to organize distributors, retailers, brokers, sales agents, and regional partners into one coordinated national sales structure.”

The Master Sales Manager will be responsible for identifying and recruiting distributors, brokers, sales representatives, and regional partners in key U.S. markets. This person will also help develop ARKAY’s strategy with national and regional retailers, including supermarkets, specialty beverage stores, liquor alternative departments, hospitality groups, restaurants, hotels, event venues, and online retail platforms.

Key responsibilities will include creating a U.S. distribution map, building regional sales territories, establishing distributor agreements, supporting wholesale pricing strategy, coordinating product presentations, managing buyer meetings, and helping ARKAY enter new retail accounts.

The role will also include working with major retail targets such as Total Wine, Walmart, Publix, Kroger, Costco, Albertsons, Whole Foods, HEB, specialty beverage retailers, liquor stores , hotel groups, restaurant groups, airlines and regional supermarket chains.

ARKAY is seeking a candidate who can act as a national commercial organizer — someone able to connect the company with the right distributors, negotiate retail opportunities, train local sales teams, and ensure consistent execution in the field.

The Master Sales Manager will also work closely with ARKAY’s leadership team to support product launches, promotional planning, sales forecasting, distributor education, account follow-up, and market-by-market expansion.

The ideal candidate should have proven experience in the beverage industry, strong relationships with distributors and retail buyers, knowledge of national account sales, and the ability to build a scalable distribution structure from the ground up.

ARKAY believes that the U.S. market offers major growth potential for alcohol-free spirits and mocktail products. As more consumers seek alternatives to traditional alcoholic beverages, ARKAY aims to make its products available through a larger and more organized retail and distribution network.

“ARKAY is not only looking for a salesperson,” added Grattagliano. “We are looking for a builder — someone who can organize the U.S. market, create the distribution network, manage the relationships, and help bring ARKAY products to stores, restaurants, hotels, and consumers across America.”

About ARKAY Beverages

Founded by Reynald Vito Grattagliano, ARKAY Beverages is a global alcohol-free beverage company and a pioneer in the zero-proof spirits category. ARKAY develops and markets alcohol-free alternatives inspired by classic spirits, offering consumers the taste, experience, and ritual of traditional cocktails without alcohol.

With the slogan “DRINK DIFFERENTLY,” ARKAY continues to expand its portfolio, retail presence, media visibility, and international distribution opportunities.

Candidate Inquiries

Qualified candidates, brokers, distributors, and sales professionals interested in the U.S. Master Sales Manager opportunity may contact:

ARKAY Beverages

Email: careers@arkaybeverages.com

Website: www.arkaybeverages.com



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