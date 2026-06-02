HERE integrates Toll Collect’s truck parking availability data into HERE WeGo Pro

Real-time visibility into truck parking availability across Germany’s motorway network enables smarter route planning, greater operational efficiency, and improved compliance with driving and rest regulations

Amsterdam – HERE Technologies, the world’s leading mapping and location technology company, today announced the integration of data from Toll Collect’s Stellplatz-Informationsdienst (parking information service, SID) into HERE WeGo Pro, its professional navigation application. The integration enables truck drivers to access near real-time insights into parking availability across Germany’s motorway network directly within the navigation experience.



SID provides continuously updated data on the utilization of truck parking facilities based on anonymized toll system data, bringing trusted and standardized parking information into HERE’s driver-centric truck navigation experience.



Reducing stress for drivers and improving compliance



Finding available parking remains one of the biggest daily challenges for truck drivers, particularly when approaching mandatory rest periods. Through the integration of SID data into HERE WeGo Pro, drivers can identify available parking earlier, avoid unnecessary detours and better plan for required breaks.



“While truck drivers operate under tight schedules and strict regulatory requirements, finding a safe and available parking space is still a major pain point across Europe,” said Bart Coppelmans, Senior Director of Product at HERE Technologies. “By integrating Toll Collect’s SID data into HERE WeGo Pro, we provide drivers with real-time visibility into parking availability across Germany’s motorway network, helping them plan ahead with greater confidence, reduce stress on the road, and improve compliance with driving and rest time regulations.”



“With SID, we are creating transparency on the utilization of truck parking infrastructure across Germany,” said Mark Erichsen, CEO at Toll Collect. “By making this data available to partners like HERE, we enable innovative navigation solutions that help drivers find parking more efficiently, reduce unnecessary search traffic and improve safety and working conditions in road freight transport.”



Seamlessly integrated into professional navigation



The addition of SID data further extends HERE WeGo Pro’s capabilities by embedding parking availability directly into the navigation flow, providing drivers with actionable information in a single, integrated application.



At the same time, it is another reflection of the long-standing partnership between HERE and Toll Collect as over many years, Toll Collect has relied on HERE location data to support its services. This reciprocal collaboration highlights how both companies have long worked together to drive innovation for the truck driver community in EMEA, combining complementary strengths to deliver more connected, efficient and driver-centric solutions.



Media Contact

Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE is the global leader in mapping and location technology. For over 40 years, we’ve been powering innovation for the world’s most recognizable companies: from launching our first digital map in 1985, to shaping the future of software-defined vehicles today. With the industry’s freshest and richest unified map and a portfolio of products, services and solutions that serve the needs of multiple industries, HERE reveals opportunities that drive progress and unlock new possibilities for every moving vehicle. Discover more at here.com .

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