Guggenheim Securities Hires Jérôme Brassart to Expand Energy, Power & Energy Transition Investment Banking Practice in Europe

NEW YORK, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guggenheim Securities, the investment banking and capital markets division of Guggenheim Partners, announced today that Jérôme Brassart will join the firm as a Senior Managing Director in its Energy, Power & Energy Transition Investment Banking practice, where he will advise European companies in the power and energy transition sectors. Mr. Brassart will be based in the firm’s London office.

Mr. Brassart will join Guggenheim with approximately 20 years of investment banking experience in the power sector. Prior to joining Guggenheim, Mr. Brassart most recently served as a Partner at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he covered power, utilities, renewables, and infrastructure funds. Prior to joining Perella Weinberg Partners, Mr. Brassart served as a Managing Director within the Power, Utilities, and Renewables group at Credit Suisse. Mr. Brassart began his investment banking career at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein.

“We are excited to welcome Jérôme to Guggenheim,” said Mark Van Lith, CEO of Guggenheim Securities. “Jérôme’s extensive track record of advising companies and infrastructure funds in the power and energy transition sectors strengthens our commitment to helping clients achieve their strategic and financial objectives. Jerome will also closely collaborate with our market-leading Digital Infrastructure team, as his clients navigate the convergence of these business models. We look forward to welcoming Jérôme to Guggenheim.”

Mr. Brassart received his B.A. in business law from the Faculté Libre de Droit (Lille) and master’s degrees from Lille Catholic University Law School, EDHEC Business School, and The London School of Economics and Political Science.

About Guggenheim Securities

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About Guggenheim Partners

Guggenheim Partners is a diversified financial services firm that delivers value to its clients through two primary businesses: Guggenheim Investments, a premier global asset manager and investment advisor, and Guggenheim Securities, a leading investment banking and capital markets business. Guggenheim’s professionals are based in offices around the world, and our commitment is to deliver long-term results with excellence and integrity while advancing the strategic interests of our clients. Learn more at GuggenheimPartners.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @GuggenheimPtnrs.

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