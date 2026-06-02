RedotPay Enters B2B Market with “RedotPay Connect”: A New Gateway Slashes Fees by 70% for Global Merchants

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RedotPay , a global stablecoin-based payment fintech company serving over 7 million users across 100+ countries, today announced the launch of RedotPay Connect at Money20/20 Europe, marking the company’s first dedicated B2B product since inception and a major step into enterprise payments.

Built as a single-integration gateway, RedotPay Connect enables merchants to accept stablecoin payments while instantly settling in local currencies, eliminating crypto volatility entirely. With direct access to more than 700 million global crypto users, the solution opens a new demand channel for merchants looking to scale beyond traditional payment ecosystems.

RedotPay Connect: Built for Scale in the Digital Economy

RedotPay Connect addresses the key barriers that have historically limited merchant adoption of digital assets, including high fees, technical complexity, and price volatility, by delivering a seamless, enterprise-grade solution:

Accept stablecoin payments from leading wallets such as MetaMask and Coinbase Wallet

Access a fast-growing global base of over 700 million crypto users through a single integration

Instantly settle transactions in local currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP

Reduce overall merchant discount rates by up to 70% compared to traditional card and bank payments

“For too long, merchants have been trapped between high fees and the volatility of the crypto world. We didn't just build a gateway; we built a bridge,” said Jonathan Chan, Head of Partnerships and Co-Founder at RedotPay. “With RedotPay Connect, we’re introducing our first B2B platform to help businesses tap into a global network of over 700 million crypto users, reduce costs, and operate on global, real-time payment rails.” He added, “As AI capabilities continue to advance, we see a future where digital assets and autonomous agents power commerce at scale, enabling seamless, intelligent transactions across borders. RedotPay Connect is the foundation for that future, where businesses can grow within a truly interconnected, digital-first economic ecosystem.”

RedotPay’s Vision for Agentic Payments

The concept envisions a future where AI assistants move beyond search and recommendations to complete transactions autonomously using stablecoins—instantly, securely, and without a credit card in sight.

Building on RedotPay Connect, RedotPay is also launching AI-powered agentic payments using stablecoins , extending its infrastructure from merchant acceptance into fully automated, AI-driven commerce.

As digital trade evolves, merchants on RedotPay Connect will be able to accept payments not just from users, but directly from AI agents executing transactions end-to-end, unlocking new demand, streamlining checkout, and enabling participation in a truly borderless economy.

With the upcoming RedotPay Skill, available for download this June, consumers will be able to connect AI agents to RedotPay’s payment capabilities, accelerating the growth of a digital asset ecosystem designed for global, automated trade.

Together, RedotPay Connect and the RedotPay Skill mark a key milestone in RedotPay’s post-Series B growth, setting a new standard for a more automated, scalable digital asset economy.

About RedotPay

RedotPay is a global stablecoin-based payment fintech that integrates blockchain solutions with traditional banking and finance infrastructures. Our intuitive platform empowers millions around the world to spend and send digital assets, ensuring faster, more accessible and inclusive financial services. RedotPay advances financial inclusion for the unbanked and supports crypto enthusiasts, driving global adoption of secure and flexible stablecoin-powered financial solutions to bring crypto to real life. For more information, visit www.redotpay.com .

For media inquiries, users can contact:

press@redotpay.com

Disclaimer: This publication is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, investment, or other professional advice. It does not represent an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any products, securities, or financial instruments. The information is provided on an “as is” basis as of the date indicated and is subject to change without prior notice. Rabbit7 Holding (BVI) Limited (“RedotPay”) makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or timeliness of the content. RedotPay, along with its directors, officers, agents, employees and affiliates, expressly disclaims any liability for any direct, indirect, special, incidental, consequential, punitive or exemplary damages, arising from the use of or reliance on this publication. Readers should seek independent professional advice before taking any action in relation to the matters concerned herein. This publication is strictly confidential and may not be reproduced, distributed or transmitted in any form or by any means without RedotPay’s prior written consent. The English version shall prevail in the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the various language versions hereof.

Contact

RedotPay

RedotPayHK@bursonglobal.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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