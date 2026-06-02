Chair of the Board of AB KN Energies elected; Composition of the committees approved

We inform that on 29 May 2026, at the first meeting of the newly elected Board of AB KN Energies (hereinafter – the Company), independent Board member Jūratė Lingienė, who has chaired the previous KN Energies Board for the past one and a half years, was elected Chair of the Board.

At the same meeting, for the term of the current Board, the Company’s Audit Committee was composed of two independent Board members – Guy Mason and Jūratė Lingienė – and one Board member, civil servant Karolis Švaikauskas.

For the term of the current Board, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee was composed of independent Board members Lasse Bolander and Casper Pieper, as well as Board member and civil servant Aurimas Salapėta.

The Company’s committees are formed by a Board decision and consist of no fewer than three Board members, at least half of whom must be independent.

The chairs of the committees will be elected at the first meetings of the respective committees.





Jurgita Šilinskaitė-Venslovienė, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, +370 46 391772