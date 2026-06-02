Measurement While Drilling Market Size to Hit USD 8.35 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Measurement While Drilling Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The Global Measurement While Drilling Market was worth USD 4.01 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.35 billion by 2035, expanding at CAGR of 7.65% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Demand for Energy Exploration and Digital Drilling Technologies to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The rise in global energy demands, development in unconventional oil and gas exploration, and advancements in digital drilling technologies will likely fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The deployment of artificial intelligence-based drilling systems and smart sensors has greatly improved drilling precision and efficiency. Besides, increased offshore exploration and investments in geothermal energy have opened new opportunities for MWDs.

Measurement While Drilling Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 4.01 Billion

: 4.01 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 8.35 Billion

: 8.35 Billion CAGR : 7.65% during 2026–2035

: 7.65% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SLB (Schlumberger)

Halliburton

Baker Hughes

Weatherford International

Nabors Industries

NOV (National Oilwell Varco)

Scientific Drilling International

Gyrodata Incorporated

Expro Group

Helmerich & Payne

Precision Drilling

Patterson-UTI Energy

Ensign Energy Services

KCA Deutag

Archer Limited

Sinopec Oilfield Service Corporation

CNPC Drilling Company Limited

COSL (China Oilfield Services Limited)

Saipem

Oil States Industries

Measurement While Drilling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Component (MWD Tools, Sensors, Telemetry Systems, Software & Services)

• By Technology (Mud Pulse Telemetry, Electromagnetic Telemetry, Wired Drill Pipe)

• By Application (Directional Drilling, Horizontal Drilling, Geosteering, Deepwater Drilling)

• By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas Exploration, Offshore Drilling, Geothermal Energy Development)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Component, MWD Tools Segment Dominated the Market; Software & Services Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

MWD tools accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period because of their importance in gathering real-time downhole information, guidance, and directional drilling. Software & Services segment will register the highest CAGR from 2026 to 2035 owing to the digitalization, use of artificial intelligence, predictive maintenance, cloud computing, and remote monitoring solutions.

By Technology, Mud Pulse Telemetry Segment Dominated the Market; Wired Drill Pipe Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Mud Pulse Telemetry had been the most dominant service segment in the year 2025 due to their reliability, lower costs, and popularity in traditional oil and gas drilling. Wired drill pipe is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2026-2035 due to its capability to deliver fast-speed and large volume of data transmission.

By Application, Directional Drilling Segment Dominated the Market; Geosteering Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Directional drilling was the leading application type in 2025 due to their wide application in shale, offshore drilling, and complex formations with complex reservoir structures needing highly precise wellbore positioning. Geosteering is expected to be the fastest-growing application type from 2026-2035 due to increasing need for accurate well positioning within the reservoir.

By End-Use Industry, Oil & Gas Exploration Segment Dominated the Market; Geothermal Energy Development Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Exploration activities related to oil and gas was the dominant segment in 2025 due to the high upstream drilling activity, growing investments in shale and offshore exploration, and reliance on real-time drilling data. Geothermal development would account for the highest growth driven by investments in green energy sources and precision drilling in high temperature formations.

Regional Insights:

North America is expected to be the leading geographic segment owing to shale drilling, offshore projects, and adoption of drilling technologies. The U.S. leads in this geographic segment due to the presence of established oil services infrastructure and wide scale adoption of MWD technologies backed by companies operating in the industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR due to energy demand, expansion in offshore drilling, and growing investments in oil and gas exploration in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia. China is a significant player in this regional segment due to upstream drilling activities and infrastructure development.

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Recent Developments:

2026: SLB (Schlumberger) advanced AI-enabled Measurement While Drilling systems and digital drilling platforms to improve real-time wellbore monitoring and geosteering accuracy. Focused on integrating predictive analytics and cloud-based oilfield solutions for complex offshore and shale operations.

SLB (Schlumberger) advanced AI-enabled Measurement While Drilling systems and digital drilling platforms to improve real-time wellbore monitoring and geosteering accuracy. Focused on integrating predictive analytics and cloud-based oilfield solutions for complex offshore and shale operations. 2025: Halliburton strengthened its Landmark drilling software suite and expanded real-time MWD-LWD integration across global upstream projects. Focused on improving directional drilling precision, reducing non-productive time, and enhancing automated well construction capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Measurement While Drilling Market Report (The USPs):

MEASUREMENT WHILE DRILLING DATA ACQUISITION & WELLBORE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand real-time downhole data accuracy, drilling efficiency improvements, and wellbore positioning optimization across complex oil & gas operations.

– helps you understand real-time downhole data accuracy, drilling efficiency improvements, and wellbore positioning optimization across complex oil & gas operations. DIGITAL DRILLING & TELEMETRY INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption of high-speed telemetry systems, wired drill pipe technologies, and AI-enabled drilling analytics for enhanced operational performance.

– helps you evaluate adoption of high-speed telemetry systems, wired drill pipe technologies, and AI-enabled drilling analytics for enhanced operational performance. DRILLING OPTIMIZATION & NON-PRODUCTIVE TIME (NPT) REDUCTION METRICS – helps you analyze improvements in drilling efficiency, reduction in operational delays, and optimization of directional drilling processes across global fields.

– helps you analyze improvements in drilling efficiency, reduction in operational delays, and optimization of directional drilling processes across global fields. GEOSTEERING & FORMATION EVALUATION METRICS – helps you assess demand for advanced geosteering technologies, reservoir navigation accuracy, and formation evaluation improvements in complex drilling environments.

– helps you assess demand for advanced geosteering technologies, reservoir navigation accuracy, and formation evaluation improvements in complex drilling environments. OFFSHORE & DEEPWATER DRILLING PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you identify growth in offshore exploration, deepwater drilling efficiency, and adoption of high-performance MWD tools under extreme conditions.

– helps you identify growth in offshore exploration, deepwater drilling efficiency, and adoption of high-performance MWD tools under extreme conditions. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & DIGITAL OILFIELD EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge market positioning of key oilfield service companies based on technology integration, digital drilling expansion, and real-time data-driven decision-making capabilities globally.

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