FundaMental Pharma appoints depression drug developer Dr. Hans Eriksson as Chief Medical Officer to advance its lead treatment-resistant depression candidate

Exceptional track record across multiple clinical development programs for depression, three of which have resulted in regulatory approvals

Appointment strengthens confidence in clinical readiness and execution as the Company progresses toward first-in-human development

HEIDELBERG, Germany, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FundaMental Pharma GmbH (or “the Company”), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative, dual-acting N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) modulators aimed at delivering rapid and sustained relief for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), today announces the appointment of Dr. Hans Eriksson as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Eriksson brings more than 25 years of clinical development experience across pharma and biotech, including leading clinical development programs at AstraZeneca, Lundbeck, Compass Pathways and HMNC Brain Health. He has contributed to eight late-phase clinical development programs in depression, three of which resulted in regulatory approvals for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD).

Most recently, Dr. Eriksson served as Chief Medical Officer at HMNC Brain Health, where he led the clinical development of Ketabon (KET01), an oral prolonged‑release formulation of ketamine for MDD and TRD. Before this, he was Chief Medical Officer at Compass Pathways, where he led the clinical development of psychedelic treatment, psilocybin (COMP360), for TRD. Dr. Eriksson has held senior clinical research and leadership roles at AstraZeneca, where he was the global medical lead for Seroquel, Seroquel XR and TC5214, and at Lundbeck, where he was the clinical lead for the co-development of brexpiprazole for depression. Dr. Eriksson holds an MD and PhD from Lund University in Sweden and an Executive MBA from the Stockholm School of Economics and has a clinical background as a consultant psychiatrist working with patients with depression and schizophrenia.

Dr. Dirk Beher, Chief Executive Officer of FundaMental Pharma, said: “Hans brings an exceptional track record in depression drug development across both pharma and biotech, with direct experience advancing programs through late-stage development and ultimately to market. His depth of expertise will be critical to our mission as we work to overcome the challenges of treatment-resistant depression and progress into the clinic.”

Dr. Hans Eriksson, newly appointed Chief Medical Officer of FundaMental Pharma, commented: “FundaMental Pharma’s approach has the potential to offer a truly differentiated therapy option for patients living with treatment-resistant depression. FMP374 addresses a significant unmet medical need and has demonstrated a compelling preclinical profile. I am excited to be working with the team to prepare this innovative therapy for clinical development.”

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Eriksson will have overall responsibility for the Company’s clinical strategy for FMP374 aimed at rapid value generation, and supporting scientific and clinical engagement with investors and partners.

Dr. Eriksson’s appointment comes as FundaMental Pharma accelerates preparations for IND‑enabling studies of FMP374, an orally bioavailable, dual‑acting NMDAR modulator that uniquely combines disruption of the NMDAR/TRPM4 complex with NMDAR antagonism. This differentiated mechanism is designed to enhance antidepressant efficacy while avoiding the exaggerated NMDAR pharmacology that limits the current standard of care.

Members of the FundaMental Pharma leadership team will be attending BIO International Convention 2026, taking place 22–25 June in San Diego, US. To schedule a meeting, please contact info@fundamentalpharma.com.

For more information, please contact:

FundaMental Pharma

CEO, Dr. Dirk Beher

info@fundamentalpharma.com

Optimum Strategic Communications

Zoe Bolt, Elena Bates, Nellie Stephens

+44 (0) 203 882 9621

fundamentalpharma@optimumcomms.com



About FundaMental Pharma

FundaMental Pharma GmbH is a preclinical, biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing mental health by addressing treatment-resistant depression (TRD). FundaMental Pharma is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, and its research builds on the pioneering work of Professor Hilmar Bading and Dr. Jing Yan, published in Science (Yan et al., 2020), leading to the development of proprietary dual-acting N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor (NMDAR) modulators.

These dual-acting molecules uniquely disrupt the complex formed between NMDAR and the transient receptor potential cation channel subfamily M member 4 (TRPM4), while simultaneously acting as potent NMDAR antagonists.

FMP374 has shown robust antidepressant‑like efficacy at low nanomolar unbound drug concentrations, without evidence of dissociation‑associated behaviors, ataxia, or hyperactivity at efficacious doses in preclinical proof-of-concept studies, supporting its potential as an at‑home therapy. The molecule is orally bioavailable and ready for IND‑enabling studies. Through its innovative, neurobiology‑driven approach, FundaMental Pharma aims to redefine the treatment paradigm for TRD and meaningfully improve outcomes for patients with severe unmet medical needs. For further information, please visit https://fundamentalpharma.com/.