Black Mass Recycling Market Growing at CAGR of 18.91% by 2031, Fueled by Government Recycling Policies & Clean Energy Initiatives | Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global black mass recycling market size is experiencing strong growth, with its value expected to rise from USD 16.42 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 39.04 billion by 2031.

Growth is being supported by stricter regulations promoting local recovery of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from spent batteries. At the same time, battery manufacturers and automakers are increasing investments in recycling to secure critical raw materials. Expanding EV battery production, government incentives, and restrictions on critical-mineral scrap exports are further strengthening market demand. Rising interest in rich manganese battery chemistries is also creating new opportunities for advanced recycling facilities.

Black Mass Recycling Market Trends and Insights:

Expansion of Large-Scale Battery Manufacturing Facilities

The rapid growth of lithium-ion battery manufacturing is creating a steady stream of production scrap and end-of-life batteries for recyclers. As battery makers and recyclers increasingly operate within integrated supply chains, material recovery becomes more efficient and cost-effective. This trend is encouraging long-term partnerships that help secure a reliable supply of recyclable feedstock and support the growth of the black mass recycling industry.

"As battery recycling capacity expands alongside electric mobility and energy storage adoption, stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on efficient recovery of critical materials from black mass” says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence. “This assessment combines extensive primary research with rigorous data validation and cross-market analysis, providing decision-makers with a dependable view of evolving industry dynamics and competitive developments."

Battery Collection Regulations Supporting Domestic Recycling

Stricter battery collection and recycling requirements in Europe and China are encouraging automakers to strengthen local recycling networks. Regulations promoting higher recovery rates and greater use of recycled materials in new batteries are increasing demand for domestic processing capacity. These policies are accelerating investments in recycling infrastructure and strengthening circular economy initiatives across the battery value chain.

Growing Focus on Securing Critical Mineral Supply Chains

Rising concerns over the availability of lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese are encouraging governments and battery manufacturers to invest in recycling as a strategic source of raw materials. Recovering valuable metals from spent batteries helps reduce dependence on imported resources, improves supply security, and supports the development of a more resilient and sustainable battery ecosystem.

Black Mass Recycling Industry Segments

By Battery Types

Lithium-ion (NMC, NCA, LFP)

Nickel-metal Hydride (NiMH)

Lead-acid

Solid-state (Emerging)

Others

By Material Types

Lithium



Cobalt

Nickel

Manganese

Graphite

Others

By Sources

EV Batteries

Consumer Electronics

Energy-storage Systems

Industrial Power Tools

Others

By Technology

Pyrometallurgical Process

Hydrometallurgical Process

Combined (Hybrid) Processes

Direct Recycling / Physical Separation

Bio-leaching

By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America



South America

Middle East & Africa

For a full breakdown of black mass recycling market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/black-mass-recycling-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Black Mass Recycling Market Share by Region:

Strong Battery Manufacturing Base Drives Recycling Growth

Asia-Pacific remains the leading region in the black mass recycling industry, supported by strong battery manufacturing ecosystems, government incentives, and integrated supply chains. The region continues to attract investments focused on securing recycled battery materials.

Policy Support and EV Expansion Strengthen Recycling Investments

North America is expanding recycling capacity through supportive policies, growing EV production, and investments in local processing facilities. Collaboration between recyclers, automakers, and energy providers is helping strengthen the regional supply chain.

Regulatory Focus and Emerging Infrastructure Shape Market Development

In Europe, strict sustainability and battery-traceability regulations are driving demand for advanced recycling solutions. Meanwhile, countries in the Middle East and Africa are gradually developing roles in battery collection, preprocessing, and storage, supported by their strategic trade locations.

Black Mass Recycling Companies:

American Battery Technology Company

Ascend Elements, Inc.

BASF

Duesenfeld GmbH

Fortum

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd

Glencore

Graphite One Inc.

Li-Cycle Corp.

Lithion Technologies

Livium

Metso

Neometals Ltd

Primobius GmbH

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

Redwood Materials Inc.

SK Tes

SungEel HiTech

Umicore

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