Comen Launches Latin American Medical Solutions at Hospitalar 2026

SHENZHEN, China, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comen Medical participated in Hospitalar 2026, held from May 19-22 at São Paulo Expo, Brazil. The exhibition served as the first major regional showcase following the establishment of its Brazil subsidiary in March, presenting its medical technology solutions and further strengthening its engagement with the Latin American healthcare market.

Throughout the four-day event, Comen’s Booth E-29 welcomed clinical experts, hospital administrators, and industry partners from around the world. Comen shared technical insights and explored potential areas for collaboration. Supported by its newly established Brazil subsidiary, the company is moving beyond traditional equipment supply to build a responsive, localized ecosystem.

Clinical Scenarios, Uniting Healthcare Solutions

By consolidating diverse specialties into integrated, department-wide solutions, Comen reduces the cognitive burden on clinicians and elevates patient safety to a higher standard. Comen presented a comprehensive ecosystem spanning ICU, OR, NICU, Imaging, EMS, IVD, and the eCenter central monitoring system:

Integrated ICU & OR : The X8 Anesthesia Machine showcased precise ventilation control (APRV/HFNC) and integrated esophageal pressure monitoring for lung-protective care.

The X8 Anesthesia Machine showcased precise ventilation control (APRV/HFNC) and integrated esophageal pressure monitoring for lung-protective care. Precision Imaging : The AI-powered EP50 Diagnostic Ultrasound demonstrated high image clarity and portability for diverse clinical settings.

The AI-powered EP50 Diagnostic Ultrasound demonstrated high image clarity and portability for diverse clinical settings. Specialized NICU & EMS : The B10 Trinity Incubator and BT800 Transport Incubator support temperature and environment management, securing the "Golden Hour" for the most fragile lives.

The B10 Trinity Incubator and BT800 Transport Incubator support temperature and environment management, securing the "Golden Hour" for the most fragile lives. IVD & Veterinary: CH8500 Automatic Hematology Analyzer (70 tests/hour, 9 μL sample) and dedicated veterinary solutions.

A Dual-Engine Strategy for Latin America

Comen’s participation in Hospitalar 2026 highlighted its regional development approach in Latin America. With its established Mexico branch and newly opened Brazil hub, Comen has transitioned into a trusted local partner capable of delivering faster responses and more precise services.

Moving forward, Comen aims to align its research and development efforts with clinical demands, building a borderless healthcare ecosystem where technology meets the unique needs of the Latin American medical community.

Watch the event highlight on YouTube: https://youtu.be/7rV7w0WZot4

About Comen

Comen, founded in 2002, is a global leader in high-end medical equipment, specializing in the fields of life support, in vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. It pioneers solutions such as NICUs, ICUs, and OR systems.

Media Contact

Website: https://en.comen.com/

Email: info@szcomen.com

Tel: +86 4007009488

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/shenzhen-comen/

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