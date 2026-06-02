Colliers releases 2025 Global Sustainability Report

TORONTO, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) released its 2025 Global Sustainability Report, demonstrating measurable progress against its sustainability commitments including reduced emissions intensity, enhanced workplace experience, strengthened governance and ethics, and the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. The report articulates Colliers’ continued advancement of Built to Last, its global sustainability strategy, which focuses on environmental, social and governance priorities that are most critical to managing risk and driving positive impact.

Key highlights include:

Achieving a 32.2% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity from our 2021 baseline, representing a 6.4% year-over-year improvement

Sourcing 42% of electricity for Colliers’ global portfolio from renewable energy

Earning environmental or wellbeing building certifications in more than 66% of Colliers offices

More than 32% of manager+ roles being held by women

“As sustainability expectations become more performance driven, our focus is on delivering outcomes that fortify, de-risk and create lasting value within our own operations and for our clients,” said Tonya Lagrasta, Global Head of Sustainability at Colliers. “I’m proud of our 2025 progress and the way our professionals continue to turn ambition into action. The report reflects where we are today and where we’re going as we stay agile, focused and energized about the positive impact we can create together.”

With expertise spanning Commercial Real Estate, Engineering and Investment Management, Colliers supports clients across the full asset lifecycle — from strategy and planning to delivery, operations and transition — helping them respond to evolving regulatory requirements, energy and cost pressures, and climate‑related risks.

Colliers’ 2025 Global Sustainability Report was produced in alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). More information about Colliers’ sustainability initiatives can be found at http://www.colliers.com/sustainability.

Media Contact

Andrea Cheung

Senior Manager, Global Integrated Communications

+1 416 324 6402

andrea.cheung@colliers.com

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a global diversified professional services and investment management company operating through three industry-leading businesses: Commercial Real Estate, Engineering, and Investment Management. With greater than a 30-year track record of consistent growth and strong recurring cash flows, we scale complementary, high-value businesses that provide essential services across the full asset lifecycle. Our unique partnership philosophy empowers exceptional leaders, preserves our entrepreneurial culture, and ensures meaningful inside ownership — driving strong alignment and sustained value creation for our shareholders. With $5.7 billion in annual revenues, 27,000 professionals, and $109 billion in assets under management, Colliers is committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com.