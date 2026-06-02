IoT Security Market to Surpass USD 280.93 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The IoT Security Market was valued at USD 37.46 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 280.93 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.40% over the forecast period of 2026–2035.

The growth of the market is driven by the Growing adoption of zero-trust security architectures is strengthening protection against unauthorized access and lateral movement across IoT networks. Current estimates regarding the number of devices have already exceeded 15 billion and will hit a staggering figure of 29 billion by 2030. This increase gives way to a very high attack surface. The Internet of Things (IoT) devices are inherently vulnerable.





Download PDF Sample of IoT Security Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5492

IoT Device Proliferation Expanding Attack Surface Augment Market Growth Globally

The growth of IoT devices is the most structurally guaranteed growth factor in the market. With every additional IoT device put online that does not have proper security in place, an additional piece of the exploit-able attack surface will be added. The commercial scope of the growth that will occur is truly amazing. There are more than 15 billion IoT devices that are currently being used today. Every single one of these could serve as a way into the network for the hackers.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Solution

The network security segment dominated the IoT security market with approximately 36% market share in 2025 as it operates at the network layer without requiring agents on individual IoT devices. IoT devices cannot run security software. Identity and access management is the fastest-growing segment due to zero-trust architecture adoption requires every IoT device to have a verified, manageable identity.

By Deployment

Cloud Deployment dominated the IoT Security Market with around 58% share in 2025 due to the rapid adoption of cloud-based IoT platforms across enterprises, smart cities, industrial automation, and connected healthcare systems. Hybrid Deployment is the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a CAGR of 22.1% during 2026–2035 as enterprises seek to balance cloud scalability with on-premises control of sensitive operational data.

By End User

Manufacturing segment dominated the market with approximately 28% share in 2025 as manufacturing facilities deploy the highest density of OT-connected IoT devices of any industry sector. Healthcare segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 23.3% during 2026–2035 as connected medical devices are life-safety systems.

If You Need Any Customization on IoT Security Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5492

Regional Insights:

The North American region was the dominant regional revenue contributor to the worldwide IoT security market, contributing about 35% to the overall global market in 2025. The U.S., which contributes about 87.4% of the total North American revenues, benefits from having the highest density of IoT deployment among critical infrastructures, coupled with stringent regulation and the presence of major vendors of IoT security solutions.

The market for IoT Security in the U.S. reached roughly USD 13.47 billion in 2025 and will touch USD 100.98 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 22.23%. The U.S. holds prime importance as the most commercially valuable market for IoT Security. About 50% of all ransomware attacks happen on companies operating in the US. It has been estimated that as much as 98% of traffic in IoT devices is unsecured.

The Europe IoT Security Market is estimated to be USD 9.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 65.72 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 21.41%. The European continent has emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets with respect to IoT security. The reason behind this is that the three laws of the EU – Cyber Resilience Act, NIS2 Directive, and GDPR, taken together, provide a much more holistic set of regulations than anywhere else globally.

Asia Pacific is the leading market in terms of growth among regional IoT security markets. The region is home to the biggest and fastest growing base of industrial IoT implementations globally due to China, India, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. China makes up about 44.8% of the Asia Pacific market revenue share.

Key Companies:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec)

Trend Micro Incorporated

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Thales Group

Nozomi Networks Inc.

Claroty Ltd.

Forescout Technologies, Inc.

Armis Security Ltd.

Zscaler, Inc.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Kaspersky Lab

AT&T Cybersecurity (LevelBlue)

Recent Developments:

2025: Fortinet partnered with Siemens in Q2 2025 to deliver integrated security solutions for industrial IoT in smart factory environments, co-developing IT-OT converged security capabilities that protect industrial control systems from threats exploiting connected manufacturing infrastructure.

2025: The U.S. Department of Homeland Security awarded a USD 50 million contract to Tenable in Q1 2025 for IoT device risk management and vulnerability assessment services across federal IoT infrastructure, validating government recognition of IoT security as a tier-one national security investment priority.

Buy Full Research Report on IoT Security Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5492

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

IOT Security Adoption & Deployment Metrics – helps you understand the penetration of network security, endpoint security, identity & access management, and data protection solutions across connected device ecosystems, enabling identification of the most widely adopted security architectures.

– helps you understand the penetration of network security, endpoint security, identity & access management, and data protection solutions across connected device ecosystems, enabling identification of the most widely adopted security architectures. Connected Device & Digital Infrastructure Expansion Analysis – helps you evaluate how industrial IoT, smart cities, connected healthcare, enterprise IoT, and consumer IoT deployments are driving cybersecurity investments and creating new security opportunities.

– helps you evaluate how industrial IoT, smart cities, connected healthcare, enterprise IoT, and consumer IoT deployments are driving cybersecurity investments and creating new security opportunities. Regulatory Compliance & Cyber Risk Intelligence – helps you assess the impact of global cybersecurity regulations, security-by-design mandates, and zero-trust framework adoption on enterprise security spending and procurement strategies.

– helps you assess the impact of global cybersecurity regulations, security-by-design mandates, and zero-trust framework adoption on enterprise security spending and procurement strategies. AI-Driven Threat Detection & Identity Management Insights – helps you uncover trends in behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, device identity management, certificate lifecycle management, and automated incident response technologies that are reshaping IoT security operations.

– helps you uncover trends in behavioral analytics, anomaly detection, device identity management, certificate lifecycle management, and automated incident response technologies that are reshaping IoT security operations. Regional Cybersecurity Investment & Digital Transformation Tracker – helps you identify high-growth markets by analyzing cybersecurity spending, smart infrastructure investments, and connected ecosystem expansion across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and emerging economies.

– helps you identify high-growth markets by analyzing cybersecurity spending, smart infrastructure investments, and connected ecosystem expansion across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and emerging economies. Competitive Landscape & Innovation Benchmarking – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of key IoT security vendors through analysis of AI-powered security platforms, product innovations, strategic partnerships, regional presence, and long-term growth strategies.

Read Other Related Reports:

Embedded Security for IoT Market Size Report by 2033

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size Report by 2032

IoT Sensors Market Size Report by 2032

Embedded Security Market Size Report by 2035

IoT Device Management Market Size Report by 2032

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.